GeekMom Review Roundup: 50+ Educational Games, Activities, and Apps

Educational Games Roundup, Image by White77 from Pixabay

If you are a parent, chances are that, like me, in the last few weeks you’ve suddenly found yourself having to homeschool your kids. With most of us also now working from home and having had little to no time to plan for such a huge change, it’s easy to find ourselves flailing and struggling to fill days without resorting to endless screentime.

50+ Educational Games, Activities, and Apps

Over the last few years, I have reviewed dozens of educational apps, games, activity books and more that cover a range of subjects from math to history, biology to English. Here is a roundup of over 50 of these reviews, organized by subject. Hopefully, you will find some of them useful. Because these are only gathered from my own reviews, there will be countless more across the rest of the site so do make sure to use our search function to find more options.

Whether you are struggling or feel you have found your calling, please feel free to join us in the GeekMom Talk Facebook group which is filled with likeminded souls including many GeekMom writers and regular readers.

Math and Logic, Image by tjevans from Pixabay

Math and Logic

Language Skills, Image by Mahesh Patel from Pixabay

English, Grammar, and Word Skills

Science, Image by Konstantin Kolosov from Pixabay

Science and Technology

History, Image by DarkWorkX from Pixabay

History

Geography, Image by Milada Vigerova from Pixabay

Geography

