Dragon Con 2022 Photoshoot Roundup

Poring over endless con photos is fun, no argument. But sometimes you find yourself saying, “Do you remember that great ____ cosplayer at the con?” or “Oh, I didn’t see any _____ costumes!” and you need an album. One of the great things about Dragon Con is the many people willing to organize and many photographers willing to shoot the cosplayer photoshoots for nearly every group imaginable.
This year the weather chased away a few, but the vast majority were still on! (And a few shot anyway and didn’t let a little rain get them down.) Here’s a roundup of as many of those albums as we could find. The next time someone asks you, “What kind of things are at Dragon Con?” you can just show them this list. There’s a little cosplay for everyone. Thanks to all the organizers, photographers, and cosplayers who spent hours and hours of work to make them happen!
- Anime
- Arcane
- Assassin’s Creed
- Battlestar Galactica
- Black Geeks of Dragon Con
- Borderlands
- Cosmere (Brandon Sanderson)
- Cosplay Medics
- Critical Role
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DC
- Destiny
- Disney
- Doctor Who
- Dragon Age
- Dune
- Droids
- Elden Ring
- The Expanse
- Fallout
- Firefly
- Genshin Impact
- GI Joe
- Hades
- Handmaid’s Tale
- Harry Potter
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Horror
- Judge Dredd
- Jurassic Park
- The Locked Tomb
- Lore Olympus
- The Magicians
- Marvel
- Mass Effect
- MCU vs DCEU
- My Hero Academia
- Naruto
- Nintendo
- One Piece (credit IG/Twitter @thevikingmedia)
- The Orville
- Our Flag Means Death
- The Owl House
- Overwatch
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Regency
- Relic Seekers
- Rick and Morty
- Sailor Moon
- Sandman
- Star Trek
- Star Wars
- Stranger Things
- Hellfire Club Yearbook photo by James Hennigan (“greyloch”)
- Photoshoot
- Studio Ghibli
- Tank Girl
- Teen Titans
- Tolkien
- Twisted Wonderland
- Umbrella Academy
- Vikings
- Villains of the Multiverse
- Warhammer 40k Imperial Navy
- Wheel of Time
- Wings
- The Witcher
- World of Warcraft