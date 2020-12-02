Subscription Gifts to Give This Year

Give the gift of a subscription this year that will last them all 2021 long. Here are my top five favorite picks.

Type: Anime TV

Price: $5.99 per month of $99.99 per year.

What you get: Ad-Free watching of the entire Funimation library as soon as it becomes available including subs & dubs straight from Japan. New episodes are dubbed within two weeks of the Japan broadcast. If you get the premium plus (yearly) subscription, you also get access to offline episodes, member-only events, free shipping on Funimation Shop orders, annual anniversary gift, two free rentals per year, and more. You can watch on iOS and Android devices.

Free Trial: 14 days

Type: Geeky Goods

Price: Starts at $25 and goes up from there. They have annual subscriptions as well as month to month.

What you get: Depending on the crate you pick (there’s a lot) you get anything from small geeky goods to apparel and more. I wouldn’t mind getting the Pixar box for Christmas (hint. hint.).

Type: Books

Price: $34.99 per month or you can subscribe annually

What you get: One YA or Adult book each month with three to four corresponding surprise gifts that you open at the page designated on the gift. They give hints each month so you can figure out if it’s a book you would be interested in or not. I’ve reviewed at least one of their boxes here on GeekMom and loved it. The gifts are practical and not cheap or something you will toss out after opening.

Type: History Videos and Documentaries

Price: $60 per year. They are currently running a sale of 40% of their annual membership which knocks it down to $35 per year. The sale runs until January 5th, 2021!

What you get: Access to thousands of history-themed documentaries with no interruptions, unlimited access, new movies and series added all the time, and 4K is included in the basic package. You can watch on any device (TV, android, iOS).

Free Trial: 14 days

Type: Education

Price: $180 for a one-year subscription. Currently, they are running a special where you get a free second subscription to gift to someone else when you purchase one.

What you get: Access to over 90 of the best in their fields like Samuel Jackson, Penn and Teller, RuPaul, in everything including acting, cooking, tennis, the art of magic, and more. Check out my review of MasterClass from March of 2020.

