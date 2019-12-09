15+ Extended Canon Characters I’d Love to See in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

With only two weeks to go until the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (TROS), I’ve been thinking a lot about what I’m hoping to see on screen during those final few hours of the Skywalker Saga. I have put together a list of the characters I would love to see appear in this final episode and I’d like to hear your opinions too. Who do you think is likely to get an onscreen appearance and who will be left on the sidelines?

Please note, there will be some spoilers here for canon novels and video games including Resistance Reborn and Jedi: Fallen Order so read on at your peril and this post contains affiliate links.

Norra Wexley

With Wedges Antilles confirmed for a TROS appearance, I’m holding out hope for an appearance by his wife Norra Wexley who, although technically a Battle of Endor veteran, has yet to be seen on screen. Norra has been a central character in both the Aftermath trilogy by Chuck Wendig and Resistance Reborn by Rebecca Roanhorse, the latter leaving her in a prime position to appear in the next film. We can never have too many amazing female characters in Star Wars and I’d love to see Norra, who is both an older woman and a mother as well, lending her support to Leia and the Resistance.

Zay Versio and Shriv Suurgav

After first appearing in the campaign mode of the Star Wars Battlefront II video game, Zay and Shriv recently surprised us by turning up in a major role in Resistance Reborn. The book ends with the pair hiding out with General Organa and the Resistance at the mystery safe house which places them in the perfect timeframe and location to put in an appearance in TROS. With Shriv a Duros and Zay already having an actress who plays her in the form of Brittany Volcy, these two would be easy to bring across into a live-action movie and Shriv’s dry wit would be a brilliant addition to the cinematic Star Wars universe.

Ransolm Casterfo

Another Resistance Reborn surprise was the re-appearance of Leia’s old frenemy Ransolm Casterfo who first appeared in Claudia Gray’s novel Bloodline. Now brought firmly into the Resistance fold, Casterfo is also in a prime position to make an appearance in TROS. While I wouldn’t expect a huge part for him, a callout to “Officer Casterfo” in a Resistance group shot would be a great little nod for book fans to pick up on.

Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn

Last seen disappearing into the unknown aboard the Chimera Star Destroyer, nothing is known about Ezra Bridger or Grand Admiral Thrawn since the year 0BBY and the end of Star Wars Rebels. With 35 missing years to account for, anything could have happened to this pair and they certainly have had enough time to make their way back from the Unknown Regions to play a part in TROS. Is a scene of Thrawn and Bridger leading an armada of Chiss Ascendency ships to join up with the Resistance against the First Order wishful thinking? Maybe, but that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t love to see it happen.

Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren

Sticking with characters from the animated shows, Ahsoka and Sabine were last seen headed out to search the galaxy for Ezra Bridger at the conclusion of Star Wars Rebels, however, according to the Star Wars: Datapad app, Sabine appears to have arrived on the planet Batuu around the time of The Force Awakens, now using the codename Krownest. This means she’s almost certainly still around and with a Resistance base now established at Black Spire Outpost, it’s entirely possible she could connect the new Resistance to Ahsoka who worked with Leia and the Rebels prior to the Battle of Yavin. A cinematic appearance for Ahsoka is something fans have been wanting for many years, perhaps TROS will finally make that wish come true?

Hera and Jacen Syndulla

Despite last being seen in Star Wars Rebels, we know that Hera participated in both the Battle of Scarif and the Battle of Yavin, was present on Hoth as part of the Rebellion, and served as a General in command of Alphabet Squadron in the years following the Battle of Endor. More than that, her ship The Ghost appears in one shot of the TROS trailer, strongly suggesting that she – or possibly her son Jacen – are present during the events of the film. Given that Jacen is the son of both a Jedi and a well-respected General, and also the grandson of revolutionary and resistance fighter Cham Syndulla, he is a character with more than enough pedigree to warrant an appearance on the big screen along with his mother, perhaps leading the crew of Alphabet Squadron into the fray.

Vi Moradi

Returning now to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, Vi Moradi is a character who, until 2019, I would have given a very low likelihood of appearance in TROS. Now, however, with a major novel centered around her recruiting for the Resistance after the events of The Last Jedi and Moradi appearing as a walkaround character in the theme parks, could Disney be setting her up to become a film character as well? With the First Order arriving on Batuu shortly after The Last Jedi’s conclusion and Moradi in contact with Leia, it’s possible she may appear on screen in order to hand over vital intelligence.

Cal Kestis, BD-1, and the Mantis Crew

Last seen in the year 14 BBY, Cal and his crew were setting off into the galaxy on an unknown mission at the end of Jedi: Fallen Order. While they would have aged significantly in the intervening years, it’s possible they may have encountered some more Force-sensitives along the way who may have been trained by Cal, Cere, and Merrin. How amazing would it be to see a ship full of Force-wielders trained in both the Jedi and Nightsister arts show up in the middle of a TROS battle? Not to mention another appearance by the adorable BD-1 will never be unwelcome.

The Mandolorian and The Child

Speaking of adorable, I would be remiss not to hold out a little hope for a big-screen appearance by the insanely cute character known only as The Child. Of course, we have no idea what will become of The Child or of Mando himself by that point in the timeline (The Mandolorian is set in 9ABY, approximately 25 years prior to TROS) and given that we’re only a few episodes into the show, having either of them appear in the film would be something of a spoiler going forwards because we’d immediately know they both survive anything the TV writers can throw at them. However, the slightest suggestion of more Child content is enough to make me keep my fingers crossed for this highly unlikely appearance.

Qi’ra

Ending on another unlikely suggestion, it could be interesting to see Qi’ra put in a TROS appearance. Solo left Han’s first love running the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate which could be a potential source of black market support for the struggling Resistance and thirty years have passed since then which could allow her to have grown in any direction. Do I think it likely she will appear? No, but it could still make for interesting storytelling.

