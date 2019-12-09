Twinkly Generation II: Decorate In Style

Twinkly has become one of my favorite things to put up for the holidays. They are Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled lights that let you control the color, animation, and design via an app on your smartphone. And the fact that they work indoors or outdoors is a major plus.

Thanks to the ability to change and design my own color scheme on my phone, they go up in October for Halloween and stay up through December for Christmas. All I have to do is log in to the app and sync up the new color scheme.

This year, they’ve added a few extra features including a built-in music sensor that helps to liven the party with syncing light effects to music. Another neat feature is the ability to control the lights via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

You can synchronize up to 4000 LEDs or 10 devices! That’s a decent amount of coverage for any home.

The Twinkly Festoon and Icicle Lights have also received an upgrade this year so you can complete your set with matching features.

Twinkly lights start at around $46 for a strand of 56 lights and go up from there.

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review sample.

