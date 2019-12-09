Geek Links: RIP Caroll Spinney

Caroll Spinney died yesterday, December 8, 2019, at the age of 85. Even if you don’t recognize the name, you know the characters he played for 49 years: Sesame Street’s Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch. He only retired last year (just before hitting the 50th season) when the honestly physically taxing full-bodied puppeteering he was doing became too much. He dedicated his life to bringing the world these beloved characters.

The Sesame Workshop has posted a lovely obituary/tribute on its site. It’s worth a read.

And if you have a little more time, and you haven’t seen it before (or even if you have), definitely check out Spinney’s biographical documentary, I Am Big Bird, available to stream on Amazon Prime. It’s touching, funny, and at at least one point utterly horrifying. Even my non-Sesame-geek husband found himself fascinated when I put it on.

