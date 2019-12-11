Svaha Apparel: Our Top 5 Picks For Geeky Holiday Wear

This holiday, attend your get-togethers in STEAM style with Svaha USA’s line of apparel. Today, I’ll be sharing with you my top five picks to wear to that holiday party or even on the big day itself. And of course, all the items on this list have pockets!

Pick 1. Far Away Galaxy Array Twirl Skirt

Price: $49.99

The Far Away Galaxy Array Twirl Skirt is a lovely piece that is great for those that like a little more material to their skirts and even do a twirl or two on the dance floor. This one is a fun space-themed print that takes a look at exoplanets. The basic black background means you can wear it with anything so pair it up with your favorite solid color top.

Pick 2. Rocket Science Rosalind Dress

Price: $59.99

This next pick is so easy it’s not exactly rocket science, or is it? The Rocket Science Rosalind Dress. is a fun print that lets you show off your inner science geek. It’s a modest cut with semi-long sleeves for those colder office parties.

Pick 3. Book Spines Ada Dress

Price: $59.99

Book geeks rejoice in the simplicity of the Book Spines Ada Dress The top portion is all black with semi-long sleeves and a pretty book spine print for the skirt. The dress was designed with loyal readers in mind and inspired by a real-life librarian.

Pick 4. Sun, Earth, & Moon Necklace

Price: $19.99

Pair your outfit with the perfect necklace and my pick for this guide is the Sun, Earth, & Moon Necklace. This simple design with a bronze style chain will go with any space themed outfit or pair it by itself with a solid color top to make it really pop.

Pick 5. Icy Elements Gift Box

Price: $50 ($95 value)

If you are looking for yourself or a friend, the Icy Elements Gift Box is a great idea. What I like about this set is the skirt’s maxi length and the snowflake necklace that comes with it. Pair the skirt and necklace with a solid color top and add the included snowflake scarf and you are all set for a wintery night out.

Honorable Mention

While not exactly “holiday party-worthy” the Librarian’s Secret Chamber Adult Leggings with Pockets ($34.99) is a fun clothing item to wear while relaxing at home or out shopping for that perfect gift.

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review sample of one item on this list in exchange for a review

