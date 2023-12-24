A Tiny Little DIY Book Flood-Inspired Tree

Everyone in my family loves getting books on Christmas… and also on Christmas Eve when we follow the Icelandic tradition of the “book flood.”

No, we’re not Icelandic, but we’re finding more people around the world are appreciating and loving the practice of giving books on Christmas Eve. We have been doing the book flood tradition ourselves for at least five years, and our family looks forward to their Christmas Eve books for some quiet reading after service almost as much as they do Christmas morning.

I’ve talked about the book flood before, but here’s a quick refresher:

The Icelandic, Jolabokaflod, loosely translated to “Christmas Book Flood,” has been around since World War II when countries everywhere were facing rationing and supply shortages. In Iceland, one thing not rationed was paper, so publishers were encouraged to print more books. Likewise, consumers were encouraged to buy and give more books for Christmas.

Today, the book flood tradition is stronger than ever. Iceland is now a country of book lovers, and publishers schedule many of their books for Christmas season release. Huge book festivals are held across the country each year in celebration of the book flood. Every Christmas Eve, Icelandic families give each other books and cozy up for the evening to read them. How cool is that?

Of course, book lovers aren’t exclusive to those who celebrate book flood, and I have seen several photos from crafty libraries and bookstores who created big Christmas trees out of books. There’s even a massive book lovers’ Christmas tree this year in St. Pancras train station in London where you can walk up the tree and pick a little book to read in the nooks at the bottom.

This last little DIY tree craft of the season is inspired by book flood and book lovers everywhere.

First, you’ll need just some white felt or craft foam sheets, and some construction paper or festive wrapping paper.

Cut the felt or foam into several small rectangular pieces, then stack and glue them in piles of two or three pieces. This will give you the “pages” for the little books.

Next, cut the construction or wrapping paper into little strips, and fold them around the felt pages. Glue the covers in place and trim them as needed. Now, you have several little “books” ready for stacking into a tree. I would make about 50 to 60 little books.

Time to start the tree!

Place the books into a little circle of five, pages facing out. Stack and glue another layer or two of five over the bottom layer. Add a couple of layers of four books, then three, two, and one, until you have a little tree.

Cut out a little paper star, or whatever shape you want, as a tree topper. There’s a little book tree to place on your work desk or bookshelf!

Whatever you celebrate this time of year, be it Christmas or other, I hope it is filled with family, fun, and books. Lots and lots of wonderful books.

