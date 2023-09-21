Disney Exclusive: “Howloween” from ‘SuperKitties’

Disney’s hit preschool series SuperKitties will air its first-ever Halloween special this season and the episode features an all-new song debuting exclusively with GeekMom – “Howloween”! When the Howloween treats mysteriously go missing all over Kittydale, it’s down to the SuperKitties to find the thief, even if it turns out to be the spooky Howloween Cat that Bitsy fears. This episode feautures American Idol alum, Justin Guarini, returning as the Cat Burglar. The spooky, family-friendly Halloween special premieres September 25 at 7pm ET on Disney Junior and will be available to stream starting October 4 on Disney+

Debuting in January 2023 SuperKitties is an adorable, action-packed new series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens — Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy — who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a better place. The show emphasizes kindness, empathy, friendship, resilience and problem-solving, all while defeating dastardly villains! From their headquarters beneath the Purr’N’Play indoor playground the SuperKitties respond to trouble with flashing lights and with the words “Kitty Cat, Kitty Cat.” The SuperKitties voice cast includes Emma Berman (from Disney-Pixar’s Luca) as Ginny, Cruz Flateau (from CoComelon) as Sparks, JeCobi Swain (from ABC’s Home Economics) as Buddy, and Pyper Braun (from Country Comfort) as Bitsy. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Disney Junior.

