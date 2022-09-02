It’s Not Too Late to Join Dragon Con Virtually

Every year for the last 20 years, I know it’s con time when I check into my hotel and can turn on DragonConTV. (Happy 20th birthday, DCTV!) But for the last few years, it’s been easy to share it with everyone who isn’t in a host hotel—or even Atlanta—thanks to incredibly affordable streaming memberships. For just $10, you can join Dragon Con and its virtual content until June 2023! And for 2022, it may be the only way you are able to attend, as single-day badges are selling out, though some full-weekend memberships remain.

This year’s guest list is fantastic (as usual), including:

William Shatner (Star Trek)

Morena Baccarin (Firefly, Deadpool)

David Ramsey (Arrowverse, Dexter)

Holly Marie Combs (Charmed, Pretty Little Liars)

Diane Guerrero (Encanto)

Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

Jim Cummings (Winnie the Pooh, other voices)

Sam J. Jones (Flash Gordon)

Arthur Darvill (Doctor Who, Legends of Tomorrow)

And that’s just a small few. Check out the whole guest list for more.

If you are close enough to Atlanta to join us in person this weekend, note that Thursday-only and Saturday-only badges have sold out. Full weekend memberships are, for now, still available, so if you want to get one, don’t wait.

Either way, relax this weekend and enjoy Dragon Con your way. You can grab your streaming membership at dragoncon.tv.

