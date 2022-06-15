Pride Month 2022: ‘The Rainbow Parade’ by Emily Neilson

Throughout June, GeekMom celebrates Pride Month with lots of LGBTQ content. Follow the Pride Month tag to find all the content in one space (including LGBTQ content from previous years) and keep checking back for more throughout the month. Today’s book review is The Rainbow Parade by Emily Neilson.

The Rainbow Parade is a short picture book with just enough text to make it ideal bedtime reading during Pride Month, or at any time of the year. The story follows Emily, a young girl on her way to watch her very first Pride parade – which she calls the Rainbow Parade – with her Mommy and Mama. The family travels into the city by train and Emily notices that the closer they get to their destination, the more colorful their fellow passengers become.

After waiting what feels like forever, the parade begins and Emily is astounded by all the people and the bright colors everywhere. People are dancing, juggling, marching, and singing. Some are riding on bikes or on the backs of cars, and some are handing out candy, necklaces, and stickers. Emily is loving every minute, but when her parents suggest joining in and walking with the other LGBTQ families, Emily is unsure. Does she have enough pride of her own to join the parade?

The Rainbow Parade is an adorable book filled with bright illustrations that will catch the eye of little ones and have them asking to go to the Rainbow Parade themselves! The variety and inclusivity of Pride celebrations around the world are captured well in its pages and the book also does a good job of celebrating diversity at Pride. While the family at the heart of the story is white, the crowd scenes are filled with people of all genders and skin tones, with some disabled representation going on too. While I would have appreciated it more if the book referred to Pride by its actual name, I can appreciate why the author used the phrasing she did because the name Rainbow Parade will almost certainly appeal to little ones more than Pride.

This is a fun, light-hearted book that will make for a great introduction to Pride celebrations for your littlest readers.

GeekMom received a copy of this title for review purposes.

