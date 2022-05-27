GravaStar Mars Pro Bluetooth Speaker Review – All Hail Our Robot Overlords!

The Gravastar Mars Pro Bluetooth Speaker looks like it came straight out of the apocalypse. It has an amazing dual-speaker system that gives you rich sound and utilizes Bluetooth 5.0. If there ever was a real threat to humanity, I’m convinced this speaker was sent to scout out the species. Make sure to check out the end of this post for an exclusive discount!

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Basics: In the Box and Specs

Included in the box:

Speaker

3.5mm to 3.5 mm audio cable

USB-C cable with a right angle adapter

If you want to use the speaker while it’s charging, the right angle adapter will be needed to keep it from laying on its side.

Specs (as taken from GravaStar’s website)

Made of Zinc Alloy

Product dimensions: 7.5″H x 7.1″L x 7.9″W

Weight: 5.55 lbs

Full-range subwoofer drivers

Bluetooth 5.0

Triangular support structure

6 RGB Lights

Touch volume control

True Wireless Stereo

Battery life: up to 15 hours

Output Power: 20W

Transmission Range: 10M

Power Supply: 5V/2A

First Impressions

My first impressions of the GravaStar Mars Pro Bluetooth speaker are, in short, WOWZA. Without even turning it on, I was already impressed by the craftsmanship, design, paint job, and weight of what I assumed was going to become my new robot overlord.

Upon further inspection, I realized it was “more than meets the eye.”

The feet have some range of movement, which adds to the speaker’s personality. When I turned it on, I was hit with a powerful sound that signaled I had woken up my new overlord. The RGB lights activated and he was ready to go.

I put on the most appropriate thing I could for a speaker of this magnitude… the My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic soundtrack. (Secretly I did this to annoy my husband but I digress.) Once that fun was over, I swapped over to Star Wars.

Powerful barely touches the experience of hearing the “Duel of the Fates” play through Scrapper’s 2.5″ full-range speaker and 1″ high-frequency tweeter.

During the testing, I found the actual battery life to be true to the specs.

Is It Worth the Money?

The variation of the Mars Pro that I received is the Mars Pro-War Damaged Yellow is a limited edition and has handmade crafts. Because of the insane details, it retails on GravaStar’s website for $329.95. You’re paying for the color and handmade details.

If you want the sound without the custom hand-painted details and weathering, you can grab the Mars Pro – Black or Mars Pro – White models for around $229.95 (at the time of this writing).

Both variations are worth the cost and I would happily pay either. The main reason I say this is because they look freaking awesome. The Mars Pro is not something you get to sit in the background and play music. This is a speaker you get because you want people to notice it and talk about it.

The sound is nothing short of amazing, and while it is a little big compared to other options out there, I dare you to find something that looks cooler in your living room or bedroom.

Use code GEEKDAD for a 25% discount through May 31st or 20% off from June 1st through June 30th!

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review sample

