Gravastar Venus Bluetooth Speaker: Cute But Scary Powerful

GravaStar has an impressive lineup of speakers with the Mars Pro as their headliner. While much smaller than its sibling, the Venus Bluetooth Speaker (retail $71.95) is not to be underestimated because of its size. (Does anyone else hear Yoda?) Make sure to check out the end of this post for an exclusive discount!

Basics: In the Box and Specs

Included:

GravaStar Venus Bluetooth Speaker

Type-C cable with a right angle end

Instructions

Side note: One thing they don’t tell you about becoming an adult is the compulsive need to keep boxes you deem as “good.” The box that this speaker comes in is one such box. It currently holds random chargers I find laying on the floor of my bedroom.

Specs:

Materials: Zinc Alloy

Product dimensions: 2.8″H x 2.4″L x 3.2″W

Weight: 1.0 lbs

Full-range subwoofer drivers

Bluetooth: 5.0

6 RGB lights

True Wireless Stereo

Battery life: up to 10 hours

Output Power: 10W

Transmission Range: 10M

Power Supply: 5V/1ACharging time: ＜2Hrs

First Impressions

My family has this thing about naming things, and this little speaker was no exception. Meet Spitfire! He’s the perfect size to sit on your desk because he fits in your hand. He goes for a humble $71.95 (at the time of this writing).

This little one is heavy for its size, but I like that because I’m all about that weight. (Or is it bass?)

When you turn the little guy on, it lights up and gives you a cute but strong sound letting you know it’s ready to sync up with the last device it was connected to. The lights and effects are not as prominent on this one as on the Mars Pro, but they fit the personality of the speaker itself.

The sound is nothing short of impressive for its size. I’d honestly put it up against the Mars Pro. It has True Wireless Studio technology, so you can hook more than one up and have the same powerful and immersive experience throughout your location. It works with other Venus model speakers as well as the Mars Pro.

Is It Worth the Money?

Definitely. I can’t say enough good things about how portable, powerful, and just flat-out cool the Venus speaker is. And at under $80, it’s a deal you can’t beat for the sound quality.

I like that it doesn’t have any touch sensors to get in the way of being handled, and if you want to take it outdoors, it’s tough enough to handle it.

If the Mars Pro is the robot overlord, then Venus is one of its soldiers that marches into battle. The battery lasts a true 10 hours and the right angle on the charging cord makes it easy to listen and charge at the same time.

If you’re looking for an affordably cool speaker to have on your desk, look no further than the Venus model by GravaStar.

Use code GEEKDAD for a 25% discount through May 31st or 20% off from June 1st through June 30th!

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review sample.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekMom and GeekDad on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More

Print

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

Email



