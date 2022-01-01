2022 One-Hit-Wonder Goals

I have commitment issues with New Year’s resolutions. So, last year, I decided to do away with them altogether and instead came up with a list of one-hit-wonder goals to achieve. Out of the list of 32, I ended up completing all but four of them. This year, I’ve upped the ante and instead of 32, I’m doing 52. One for each week of the year. The only rule I have is that there can be nothing work-related on the list. I also try to put an emphasis on having fun rather than just learning or improving on something.

I’ve included a few that were fun from 2021 and a couple I did not get a chance to complete. It was a little harder than I thought it would be to come up with 52 one-hit-wonders to accomplish, but I’m happy with the final list. I have a nice mix of getting out of my comfort zone to spending time with family to mental health care. I’m looking forward to seeing what adventures this will bring me in 2022!

Go on a weekend adventure with little planning

Try a new hair color

Celebrate an obscure holiday

De-clutter a room in the house

Write a short story

Read a book without any prior knowledge or research (go by my gut and the cover only)

Complete an online course in a non-work-related subject

Eat at a new restaurant

Discover a new podcast

Listen to an audiobook

Go to a theme park by myself

Clean out my subscriptions

Discover a new comic book or manga series

Play a complete round of Nine Arches

Learn how to say “help” in five languages

Get up 30 minutes to one hour early for one week and do something for myself during that time

Keep a gratitude journal for one week

Write a letter to Brandon for him to get when he is older

Improve a soft skill

Learn a new home repair skill

Drink only water on X day every week for a month

Watch a TED talk

Talk to a financial counselor and come up with a plan to get out of debt

Buy myself flowers

Randomly take a day off before I mentally need one

Borrow something from the library

Do a sewing project

Make something for someone else just because ($10 budget to keep it simple)

Sell something I no longer need or use

Learn something about my car that would help me if I was alone

Visit a museum or science center

Ride an attraction I haven’t ridden at Walt Disney World before

Do a troop with the 501st Legion

Build a new costume, droid, or prop

Unplug from the internet for one day (phone calls and texting is ok)

Pet a new animal (penguins at the zoo?)

Go on a ghost tour

Spend time in a sensory deprivation float tank

Read a book in one day

Ride a train (Parrish, Florida)

Make a paper animal (not origami)

Try a craft I have not done before (includes a new method or something with my Cricut)

Take an in-person class

Participate in a 5K (live or virtual)

Clean off my phone of all apps I don’t need

Watch a new comedian on TV

Take an archery class

Cook something new

Have a family game night

Have a movie night and watch the entire movie

Take my lunch for a week

Build a LEGO set

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekMom and GeekDad on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More

Print

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

Email



