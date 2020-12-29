2021 One-Hit Wonder Goals

I have a hard time coming up with long-term goals to follow through with because it feels like they are the same year after year. Lose weight. Spend less time on my phone. Read X number of books. Spend more time on my religious studies. This year, I’m coming up with a list of “one-hit wonder” goals, goals that you do once and then move on to the next one on the list.
Here are a few I’ve come up with. Leave me your suggestions in the comments!
- Discover a new podcast
- Cook something new
- Read a new book genre
- Join a club
- Play a new game (can be a video game or board game)
- Listen to an audiobook
- Complete an online course in a subject that interests you but has nothing to do with your day job
- Write a short story
- Read a “classic”
- Eat at a new restaurant (take-out counts)
- Learn an origami fold
- Watch a movie without knowing what it’s about (judge it by the movie poster or title)
- Support a Patreon account
- Declutter a room in your house
- Record a video journal of a happy memory
- Make a “happy memories” scrapbook
- Do a craft (sew something, glue something, I don’t care)
- Celebrate an obscure holiday
- Clean off your phone of all unused apps
- Stay off social media for one day
- Watch a show you enjoyed as a child
- Run or walk a 5k
- Find one thing in your house that needs fixing and fix it
- Volunteer your time for a charity
- Read fan-fiction
- Take an exercise class
- Visit your local library
What are some one-hit wonders that you want to tackle?