2021 One-Hit Wonder Goals

I have a hard time coming up with long-term goals to follow through with because it feels like they are the same year after year. Lose weight. Spend less time on my phone. Read X number of books. Spend more time on my religious studies. This year, I’m coming up with a list of “one-hit wonder” goals, goals that you do once and then move on to the next one on the list.

Here are a few I’ve come up with. Leave me your suggestions in the comments!

Discover a new podcast

Cook something new

Read a new book genre

Join a club

Play a new game (can be a video game or board game)

Listen to an audiobook

Complete an online course in a subject that interests you but has nothing to do with your day job

Write a short story

Read a “classic”

Eat at a new restaurant (take-out counts)

Learn an origami fold

Watch a movie without knowing what it’s about (judge it by the movie poster or title)

Support a Patreon account

Declutter a room in your house

Record a video journal of a happy memory

Make a “happy memories” scrapbook

Do a craft (sew something, glue something, I don’t care)

Celebrate an obscure holiday

Clean off your phone of all unused apps

Stay off social media for one day

Watch a show you enjoyed as a child

Run or walk a 5k

Find one thing in your house that needs fixing and fix it

Volunteer your time for a charity

Read fan-fiction

Take an exercise class

Visit your local library

What are some one-hit wonders that you want to tackle?

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekMom and GeekDad on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More

Print

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

Email



