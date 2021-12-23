‘Cranky Chicken’ By Katherine Battersby Is Cranky Good Fun

Sunshine character meets grumpy character in this book about friendship between two unlikely individuals. Cranky Chicken is…well…a cranky chicken. One day, he meets a friendly sunshine worm who just wants to be his friend. It’s a mismatched friendship that just works and shows that everyone can be friends with someone if they make the effort.

The story takes place over three adventures starting with Cranky Chicken and Speedy meeting each other. It’s a sweet little origin story that is wonderfully displayed through the art done by Katherine Battersby herself.

Cranky Chicken shows that it’s okay to be cranky while Speedy teaches Cranky Chicken how to look on the bright side. That’s a skill even some adults I know could use.

If you are looking for a good introduction to graphic novels for your little one, I highly recommend Cranky Chicken by Katherine Battersby. The art is charming and welcoming. The characters have personality and you want to learn more about them in a childlike wonder way. At a humble 116 pages, it won’t overwhelm even the youngest of readers. It’s aimed at ages six to nine years old and first through fourth grade.

Katherine Battersby is no stranger to children’s books with twelve picture books under her belt including Perfect Pigeons and Squish Rabbit

Cranky Chicken is available where ever books are sold.

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review copy.

