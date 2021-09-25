Migraine Sufferers Unite for Cryohelmet v2

If you get headaches or migraines, this review is for you. I’ve raved about the Cryohelmet in the past, and now I can rave about the upgraded 2.0 version.

The new 2.0 version has these new and upgraded features:

Cheaper than the original (down from $119 to $70)

Ponytail slot

Adjustable hood with drawstrings to help get the right fit

Included with the Cryohelmet is an insulated bag to keep it ready for you on the go.

This version feels about the same in terms of weight and comfortability, and like the original, the ice packs are removable.

The ice packs in the 2.0 version are a bit different. They freeze more solid than the previous versions, and it’s recommended you take the helmet out of the freezer for about 15 minutes before you use it to let them loosen up. If the ice packs are too cold for you, even after thawing them out for a few minutes, grab a thin towel and put that in the helmet to give you some buffer between your head and the ice packs.

Even if you don’t get migraines, this is a great tool to have if you get nauseous or have a tendency to have head pain from concussions. (Calling all athletes!)

I tend to wear my Cryohelmet for about 30 minutes before I take it off. On my really bad days, I wear it until it pretty much thaws out on my head. I like that I can remove the ice packs I don’t need so I can focus on the areas of my head where the pain is.

The Cryohelmet is available on Cryohelmet’s website and comes in adult and youth sizes starting at $70 plus shipping. Cryohelmet is also available at some CVS HealthHub locations.

Disclaimer: GeekMom received a review unit. The Cryohelmet is not a substitute for medical attention. If you experience prolonged head pain, talk to your doctor.

