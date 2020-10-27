Top 10 Reasons to Read ‘Fangirl’s Guide to the Universe’ by Sam Maggs

The Fangirl’s Guide to the Universe: A Handbook for Girl Geeks by Sam Maggs is the updated version of her first book The Fangirl’s Guide to the Galaxy. This more complete guide covers everything from cosplay to gaming to movies/TV to everything you can think of that would encompass the world of fandom. Disclaimer: You do not need to identify as a “girl” or “female” to enjoy this book. Fangirl can mean whatever you want it to mean in regards to your gender!

Here are my top 10 reasons why you should pick this book up regardless of gender affiliation:

Discover what fandom you belong to and discover new fandoms to check out. I discovered I’m a Potterhead (no allegiance to J.K. Rowling required), Disnerd, Star Warrior, and YA Booknerd. Understand the true meaning of “feminist” and learn the myths behind what makes you one. Never been to a convention? Sam breaks down the dos, don’ts, and what to bring with you as well as a basic primer in cosplay. Learn the ins and outs of fan fiction and get inspired to write some of your own. Learn how to fight trolls and the various types that are out there in the geek world from the internet ones to the in-person ones. Discover resources including characters to check out, movies/TV to watch, and books to read that will leave you feeling empowered. Read interviews with other fangirls including Jill Pantozzi, Ashley Eckstein, and Laura Vandervoort. How to speak fangirl! Did you know “glomp” is an enthusiastic hug? Resistance is futile. Learn how to convert your friends to fangirls (hint: take it slow). Learn how to and where to make more geek friends including makerspaces, zombie walks, comic book stores, and game pubs.

I’ve been a proud “fangirl” for a long time but this guide helped me see there is so much more to the word than just being someone who reads comics or watches Star Trek. I’m excited to learn more about my fangirl side and maybe even meet others to enjoy my fandoms with. The Fangirl’s Guide to the Universe is available now wherever books are sold and retails for $15.99.

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review copy.

