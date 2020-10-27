Review: ‘The Fangirl’s Journal for Leveling Up: Conquer Your Life Through Fandoms’

The Fangirl’s Journal for Leveling Up is a guided journal that takes you through creating your own character, exploring fandoms you have never heard of or are curious about, and much more. This journal lets you take the topics discussed in The Fangirl’s Guide to the Universe and level up your skills as well as learn more about your own inner fangirl.

My Favorite Part

My favorite part of the journal is asking a select number of people their top five things they recommend you watch, read, and/or play. I asked a few of my fellow GeekMom writers and each response was as unique as the individual.

Here are a few responses I received:

MJ Kaufman

Read – The October Daye Series by Seanen McGuire

Watch – Tales from Arcadia, Troll Hunters, and 3 Below (All the same world) (Netflix)

Play – The Elder Scrolls Online

Read – Bitter Root: V1 Family Business

Watch – Ru Paul’s Drag Race (12 seasons) (Pluto TV and Hulu)

Elizabeth MacAndrew

Read- The Dresden Files by Jim Butcher

Read – Chicagoville Vampires by Chloe Neill

Watch – The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Play – Planet Zoov (PC)

Play – 7th Sea (Tabletop RPG)

Sarah Pinault

Read – Mythos and Heroes by Stephen Fry

Watch – Star Trek The Next Generation (Pluto TV and Netflix)

Play – Hocus Pocus

Read – Pages and Co by Anna Jame

Lisa Tate

Read – Rook by Daniel O’Malley

Read – Griffin & Sabine series by Nick Bantock

Listen – Neil Gaiman’s Sandman (Audible)

Watch – Perry Mason (HBO+)

Watch – Prop Culture (Disney+)

Other Sections to Explore

Another important section I found was creating your own fandom project online. Sam gives you a template where you list your platform, theme, username, fandom, and medium. Once you get all that down you write out how you plan to start, decide how often to post, and what hashtags you plan to use. I plan to use this section to map out my book nerd project, HappilyEverBooks.com where I review only happy ending reads for people who can’t emotionally handle sad books.

A fun section to hang out in is where you can list accounts that make you happy. The Fangirl’s Guide gives you recommendations for this area and you can use those or write out your own. One of my own favorite accounts, though not very geeky, is Crusoe the Dachshund. Crusoe’s antics along with the antics of his sister and best friend get me through my days. I highly recommend you check out his YouTube videos as well as his sister Daphne. If they don’t make you laugh, see a doctor immediately.

Overall

The Fangirl’s Journal for Leveling Up is a fun addition to The Fangirl’s Guide To The Universe. I have to say that if you buy one, you really need the other to go along with it. The guide explains some of the pages you find in the journal that you might not understand without the guide to well, guide you. The journal is available on Amazon and your local bookseller at a retail price of $14.99.

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review sample.

