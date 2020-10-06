To Celebrate National Book Month: Some Favorite Books About Women

October is National Book Month, and we at GeekMom have put together a non-exhaustive, informal collection of some of our favorite books about real-life women. Some of these are meaty tomes that delve deeply into the history of women, some are lighter looks, some include essays by women of note, and a few are even aimed at children. What are some of your favorite books about women? Let us know in the comments.
Jenny
She Votes: How U.S. Women Won Suffrage, and What Happened Next by Bridget Quinn, Illustrated by 100 different women artists
Icons: 50 Heroines Who Shaped Contemporary Culture by Micaela Heekin, Illustrated by Monica Ahanonu
Mid-Century Modern Women In the Visual Arts Edited by Gloria Fowler, Illustrated by Ellen Surrey
The Ladies of Seneca Falls: The Birth of the Women’s Rights Movement by Miriam Gurko
All Hail the Queen: Twenty Women Who Ruled by Jennifer Orkin Lewis and Shweta Jha
Little Guides to Great Lives: Frida Kahlo, Maya Angelou, Anne Frank, and many others
The Future is Feminist: Radical, Funny, and Inspiring Writing by Women
Patricia
The Glass Universe: The Hidden History of the Women Who Took the Measure of the Stars by Dava Sobel
Evil Genius Mum
Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World by Pénélope Bagieu
Marziah
Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly with Winifred Conkling, Illustrated by Laura Freeman
Thinking in Pictures: My Life with Autism by Temple Grandin
My Life on the Road by Gloria Steinem (and see Marziah’s review of the related movie The Glorias)
Missy
Mae Jemison: A Space Biography by Della A. Yannuzzi
Mary Shelley by Miranda Seymour
Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Fallout by Lauren Redniss
