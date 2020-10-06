To Celebrate National Book Month: Some Favorite Books About Women

October is National Book Month, and we at GeekMom have put together a non-exhaustive, informal collection of some of our favorite books about real-life women. Some of these are meaty tomes that delve deeply into the history of women, some are lighter looks, some include essays by women of note, and a few are even aimed at children. What are some of your favorite books about women? Let us know in the comments.

Jenny

She Votes: How U.S. Women Won Suffrage, and What Happened Next by Bridget Quinn, Illustrated by 100 different women artists

Icons: 50 Heroines Who Shaped Contemporary Culture by Micaela Heekin, Illustrated by Monica Ahanonu

Mid-Century Modern Women In the Visual Arts Edited by Gloria Fowler, Illustrated by Ellen Surrey

The Ladies of Seneca Falls: The Birth of the Women’s Rights Movement by Miriam Gurko

All Hail the Queen: Twenty Women Who Ruled by Jennifer Orkin Lewis and Shweta Jha

Little Guides to Great Lives: Frida Kahlo, Maya Angelou, Anne Frank, and many others

The Future is Feminist: Radical, Funny, and Inspiring Writing by Women

 

Patricia

The Glass Universe: The Hidden History of the Women Who Took the Measure of the Stars by Dava Sobel

 

Evil Genius Mum

Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World by Pénélope Bagieu

 

Marziah

Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly with Winifred Conkling, Illustrated by Laura Freeman

Thinking in Pictures: My Life with Autism by Temple Grandin

My Life on the Road by Gloria Steinem (and see Marziah’s review of the related movie The Glorias)

 

Missy

Mae Jemison: A Space Biography by Della A. Yannuzzi

Mary Shelley by Miranda Seymour

Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Fallout by Lauren Redniss

 

As Amazon Associates, some of our writers earn from qualifying purchases, and some links above are affiliate links.

