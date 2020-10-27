Antsy Labs—In Real Life Achievements Kickstarter

From the makers of the fidget cube comes their latest project, IRLA, In Real Life Achievements. With 19 and counting possible achievements, you can reward yourself with a real coin or patch that shows off what you’ve accomplished. They have achievements for all ages including one for the younger crowd with mystery achievements!

How It Works

Each kit comes with a starter coin that you scan with your phone. It gives you all the information on the kit that you’ve purchased and access to an online community to share your progress with. Each time you hit a mini-goal, you open the next achievement “prize” until you finally hit the big goal and gain the bigger coin prize. In some cases, the smaller goals will be harder to achieve than the overall larger one so it’s possible to get the big prize coin. Each one comes with a stand to show off your achievements to your friends and family and is unique to the kit and accomplishment.

What Is The Quality of the IRLAs?

I was able to check out a few sample small IRLA and a big IRLA and each was pretty cool and had some weight to them. They felt like the challenge coins I get from being in the Star Wars costuming group, The 501st Legion.

How Much Will It Cost?

Each IRLA pack (which contains 6 IRLAs) will be available for $19 on Kickstarter starting today.

How Long ‘Til It Ships?

The estimated ship date for the Kickstarter rewards is June 2021. They hope to ship sooner though.

IRLA launches today so head over to the Kickstarter page and get first dibs on a set of IRLA for yourself or maybe a family or friend you want to encourage to try something new.

