‘I Believe In Me’ by Cheng Chi Sing (AKA Soolooka)

Cute illustrations with powerful messages make I Believe In Me by Cheng Chi Sing a fun little read about loving yourself and accepting who you are. You learn that it’s okay to not be okay, accept the full spectrum of your emotions, and see a different point of view on situations along with possible new solutions.

The book has a seven-step process that it works from in its humble 244 pages.

Chapter 1: I Will Make It Through the Bad Times Stronger Than Before

Chapter 2: There Is Always a Way Out

Chapter 3: I Am Worthy – I Was Born Worthy

Chapter 4: Good Days Are On Their Way

Chapter 5: I Can Do It

Chapter 6: I Promise Myself…

Chapter 7: Affirmations

The art is charming and the affirmations equally so. They compliment each other nicely.

A few things I learned that I’ve heard a dozen times but didn’t really strike me until I saw it in print:

It’s okay to put down your busy mind for a while.

Remember the reason why you wanted to do something, let this be the fuel that keeps you moving.

You can’t be happy if you keep counting how many mistakes you’ve made, celebrate how far you’ve come.

Give yourself permission to do what you love.

Stay hydrated. This can improve your mood.

As I was reading the chapters and looking at the illustrations, I was reminded of times when I felt there was no way out or did not believe that a good day was on its way. It’s one thing for someone you know to tell you it will be okay and another thing entirely to read it for yourself from someone who has experienced it themselves.

In the end, I got out of I Believe In Me simple ways I can improve my own mental health while also learning a few positive affirmations to get me through the week.

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review sample.

