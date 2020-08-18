Votes for Women: Happy 100th Anniversary, 19th Amendment!

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. Though it was supposed to allow for universal suffrage, it didn’t quite achieve that, but it was a step in the right direction and a major part of the effort to apply laws equally.

We here at GeekMom have a few posts that cover or celebrate this milestone.

Yesterday, GeekMom Sarah wrote an article about her political activism, even before she became a U.S. citizen.

Earlier this month, I reviewed a fantastic book called She Votes that summarized the road up to the 19th Amendment’s ratification, much of what has happened in the women’s rights movement since then, and about dozens of people who were involved.

Earlier this year, I published a long list of resources to help people learn more about the women’s rights movement, suffrage, and the 19th Amendment in particular.

Check out these posts, and the countless other resources available on the internet, and celebrate with us this milestone in U.S. history.

