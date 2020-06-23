Brother LB5000s Star Wars Dual Sewing and Embroidery Machine: The Force Is Strong With This One

What Is Brother LB5000s?

Brother LB5000S is a dual sewing and embroidery machine that allows you to embroider designs up to 4×4 inches. It’s a good starter machine for those wanting to get their feet wet in the world of embroidery and still want to do traditional machine sewing as well.

It has 103 built-in sewing stitches as well as a variety of designs. If you want Star Wars designs to go along with your machine, you will have to download them from iBroidery.com, Brother’s embroidery design website. They average about $7 per design, which is reasonable in my opinion.

Don’t worry though because on iBroidery.com you can purchase more than just Star Wars designs for this machine, ranging from traditional embroidery to Disney to Marvel, which opens up a world of possibilities. It has a USB port for you to access any designs you download or create on your own.

Brother LB5000s – What’s in the Box?

The Brother LB5000s includes the following parts/pieces:

Removable Star Wars faceplates

Power cord

Foot pedal

Assorted tools (scissors, bobbins, seam ripper, screwdriver, etc.)

Embroidery foot

10 Free Star Wars designs (code is on the back of the faceplate holder)

Free Imagine 10 design pack (code is on the back of the faceplate holder)

And seven quick-change sewing feet:

Spring action zigzag

Buttonhole

Overcasting

Monogramming

Zipper

Blind Stitch

Button Sewing

How to Use the Brother LB5000s

The easiest way to explain how to work the Brother LB5000s is to point you in the direction of a series of videos by Brother themselves. After watching this short video giving an overview of the embroidery side of the machine, I was ready and able to hit the ground running with my own embroidery project.

The touchscreen also has tutorials on how to do the basics like how to load the bobbin and thread your machine.

For those that like to read the manual, you can download a copy of the manual here.

How Loud Is It?

Overall, the Brother LB5000s doesn’t seem any louder than your average sewing machine. I felt I could still have a conversation over the noise. It did clunk a little so putting a yoga mat or some foam underneath would solve that problem.

Output

What you get out of using Brother LB5000s is quality projects that you can customize to your liking. The color touch screen allows you to edit the size, position, and thread colors of your project.

I like how the screen shows you everything about your current project including thread count, number of color changes, and how long it will take to complete.

For my first project I chose the Bounty Hunter logo (as seen in The Mandalorian) and it took up most of my 4×4 hoop. It used one color and took 20 minutes to complete. I’ll admit that I struggled a little getting the fabric and stabilizer even in the hoop but eventually I got the hang of it. You will notice I have stabilizer on top as well as the bottom. That’s because this was a fluffy towel and it helped to keep the stitches from sinking into the material. It was wash-away stabilizer so a quick dip in my washer and all I was left with was the design.

Should You Get The Brother LB5000s?

The verdict? For beginners, the Force is strong with this one. Master Yoda would be proud of any padawan who can master it and, with its ease of use, it wouldn’t take long for mastery to happen. I love the ease of changing a project right on the machine and the ability to purchase licensed images from iBroidery.com.

Disclaimer: GeekMom received a sample of this item for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support Dakster Sullivan on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More

Print

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

Email



