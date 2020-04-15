Tackle Your TBR Pile and Join the #StayHomeReadingRush

Reading Rush is a week-long read-a-thon that takes place every summer.

I’ll admit, I’d never even heard of it until I started watching a whole lot of BookTube videos during our lockdown, but I could instantly tell how popular it is. The #StayHomeReadingRush is a smaller, more chilled version of the big summer event that’s being run for four days starting tomorrow.

What is #StayHomeReadingRush?

#StayHomeReadingRush encourages readers to dedicate time to reading over a four-day period. The event runs from April 16th – April 19th and will include a small number of sprints and challenges. There are also going to be some Instagram challenges and daily giveaways from Owl Crate. You can learn more about the #StayHomeReadingRush on the Reading Rush website and from watching the event launch video on YouTube.

Reading Challenges

There are four reading challenges you can choose to complete during the #StayHomeReadingRush but all are entirely voluntary.

Read a book with a house on the cover Read a book in the same room the whole time Read a book set somewhere you wish you could go Read a book that will make you smile

So what am I going to try and read for the four challenges?

I’ll admit the first one caused me some struggles as I couldn’t find anything with a house on the cover in my TBR pile! However, I’ve recently started watching Locke and Key on Netflix and found Locke & Key Vol. 1: Welcome To Lovecraft available on Amazon UK Prime Reading with a beautiful illustration of Key House on the cover.

Challenge two will probably end up being one of the many other graphic novels I have stacking up, I’m thinking probably Hex Vet Vol 2: The Flying Surgery, while for challenge three I’m hoping to finally pick up Tales from the Haunted Mansion, Volume III: Grim Grinning Ghosts. Finally, for challenge four I’ll be digging into The Screaming Hairy Armadillo and 76 Other Animals with Weird, Wild Names because how can that possibly fail to make me smile? I like this set of books because it mixes graphic novels with prose and also includes both fiction and non-fiction titles.

The #StayHomeReadingRush Tag

You can also choose to answer seven questions as part of the #StayHomeReadingRush tag. These are more intended for those with book-related blogs and YouTube channels, but I’d love to hear your answers. I’m hoping to share my own over in the GeekMom Talk Facebook Group during the event.

How is your reading going while staying home? Where have you been reading at home? Best book you’ve read during isolation? What is your ultimate feel-good book? What is one book you wish you could buy or borrow? Pick an author to shout out What is on your Stay Home Reading Rush TBR?

