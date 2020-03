I’m not going to do anything for April Fools this year. There’s so much going on already that I’m not sure I could positively contribute to a day of pranking. The key word here is “positively”—as in, “This does not feel like a good year to pull any pranks that could potentially cause harm, stress, or panic.”

I’m already stressed. I’m already feeling anxiety on a daily basis. I’m not sure I could survive a harmless prank. I think I’ll hide in bed instead.

