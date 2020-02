Salt Addict – ‘Geekasaurus’

She licks the salt off of EVERYTHING. She doesn’t even eat the pretzels anymore!

Alice wanted to make a comic to share with you. Apparently it’s about a dinosaur on Halloween and something about Mum and Dad. There was a whole story behind it but I missed half of it due to the thumb that lives in her mouth.

