Cyber Monday Deals Guide

It’s that time of year again. Back to work, but you’re still clinging to the long weekend. Good thing it’s also Cyber Monday, so you can spend the day shopping instead. As always, we’re rounding up the deals, but sometimes they change through the day, so check back in!
Shopping with Rewards
This advice all rolls over from my Black Friday post. Always shop with a cash back or points program. I usually get the best deals with Rakuten. (Full disclosure, that’s my referral link, and we both get bonus cash if you use it.) Sometimes I also use Swagbucks. The third I go to is Perks at Work, which is great if your workplace offers it.
Cosplay
- Spandex World: 18% OFF on all regular priced items with code CYBER19
- TNT Cosplay Supply: Store-wide blowout
- Building Things Better: 25% off everything
Toys and games
- Lego up to 40% off on Amazon, including:
- Hulkbuster Smash-up (76104), $12.34
- Vader’s Castle (75251), $77.99
- BrickHeadz Mr. and Mrs. Claus, $9.09
- Solo: A Star Wars Story, Han’s Landspeeder (752009), $9.80
- Stay Puft Marshmallow Man (Playmobil), $8.44
- ECTO-1 (Playmobil), $22.74
- Up to 50% off Nerf
- Up to 50% off Marvel toys
- Up to 50% off Beyblade
- Up to 50% off Star Wars toys
- Frozen 2
- Sledding Adventure dolls, $49.99
- Anna and Kristoff, $13.99
Books
- Powell’s: 25% off , code WASSAIL
- At Amazon, the deals are on children’s books and cookbooks. For children at Christmas, you can’t go wrong with Olive, the Other Reindeer. As a cookbook lover, here are a few of my favorites:
- Tartine Bread, $16.78
- Scandinavian Comfort Food: Embracing the Art of Hygge, $15.46
- The Vintage Baker, $10.55
General geekery
- Box Lunch: Up to 50% off sitewide
- Lootcrate is offering 30% off and a free crate with code NOIR30
Crafty geeks
- Amazon has several deals on Cricut and Silhouette products (mostly Cricut), including:
- Cricut Explore Air 2, $199
- Cricut Maker, $349
- Cricut Easy Press 2, $199
- Joann: An extra 30% off your purchase, code 30TPSAVE
- Michaels: An extra 30% off your purchase, code CYBER30W
Video games
- 12-month PlayStation Plus membership, $44.99 (Amazon)
- Just Dance 2020 (Switch), $24.99 (Amazon)
- The Sims 4 (PS4 or Xbox One), $19.99 (Amazon)
- GameStop is offering a $25 gift card with the purchase of a Nintendo Switch
Electronics
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA-DB02, $179.99 (Amazon)
- ASUS Chromebook C202SA-YS02 11.6″ Ruggedized and Water Resistant Design with 180 Degree, $119.99 (Amazon)
- Acer Chromebook 11 Convertible 11.6″ HD Touch, $179.99 (Amazon)
Mandalorian
The merch is out there, but it’s mostly not on sale.