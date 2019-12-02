Cyber Monday Deals Guide

Posted on by 0 Comments

It’s that time of year again. Back to work, but you’re still clinging to the long weekend. Good thing it’s also Cyber Monday, so you can spend the day shopping instead.  As always, we’re rounding up the deals, but sometimes they change through the day, so check back in!

Shopping with Rewards

This advice all rolls over from my Black Friday post. Always shop with a cash back or points program. I usually get the best deals with Rakuten. (Full disclosure, that’s my referral link, and we both get bonus cash if you use it.) Sometimes I also use Swagbucks. The third I go to is Perks at Work, which is great if your workplace offers it.

Cosplay

Toys and games

Books

General geekery

Crafty geeks

Video games

Electronics

Mandalorian

The merch is out there, but it’s mostly not on sale.

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support Ruth Suehle on Patreon!