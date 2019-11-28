The Comic – ‘Geekasaurus’

I think letting Alice make the comic might be a new Thanksgiving tradition. It was fun being able to share this part of my world with her. And it helped remind me how much I have to be thankful for this season.

I’m thankful for my family and close friends who have become my community; a community that I rely on to feel connected to the world.

I’m thankful for having the opportunity to see the world through Alice’s eyes. She teaches me something new each day.

I’m thankful for the support of my husband, Wayne. He not only encourages me to be who I am, but helps remind me from time to time when I forget myself.

I’m thankful that there are people out there who read this comic and get a chuckle out of it. Or at least mild amusement.

What are you thankful for?

