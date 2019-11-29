Best Black Friday Deals for Geek Moms

While many sites announce their Black Friday sales in advance, some don’t, and sales change during the day. I’ll be updating this post throughout the day, but you may find some placeholder information or sales that have expired. A note about prices listed – if it’s $49 at one store, $49.99 at the next, and $50 at a third, I may have listed all of them as $49 or $50. This is generally the case in three-digit prices where you should probably make the decision based on other factors besides that 99 cents anyway. I hope you can forgive this for the sake of brevity.

General geekery

Books

Apress: All ebooks on sale for $7 this week. Code: CYBERWEEK19

Target: Buy 2 get 1 free

BJ’s: Buy 3 get 1 free

Kindle Unlimited: 3 month trial for free or 6 month trial for $29.97 (about half price)

Powell’s: 20% off entire site. Code: WASSAIL

Lego

Cosplay geeks

TNT Cosplay Supply: Store-wide blowout

Building Things Better: 25% off everything

Dremel Lite 4V Variable Speed Rotary Tool, $49 at Home Depot

Dremel 4000 53-pc. Variable Speed Corded 1.6A Multipurpose Rotary Tool w/ Hard Case, $79.99 at Lowe’s

Dremel Multi-Max MM35 12-pc. Corded 3.5-Amp Variable Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit w/ Soft Case, $79.99 at Lowe’s

Crafty geeks

Fabric.com: 20% off entire site, no minimum. Code: BF19

SewingmachinesPlus.com: An extra 10% off select machines. Code: BLACK

Urban Threads: 60% off all regular single price designs. Code: BLACKFRIDAY60

Cricut and Silhouette

Supplies and accessories:

Cricut: 40-50% off most supplies

Joann: Mats and tools are BOGO, 50% off most other things and 40% off Infusible Inks

AC Moore: B3G2 free most accessories and tools

Michael’s: 40% off materials, mats, and tools

Cricut Maker: $349.99 at Joann and Michael’s (machine only is generally a better deal than the bundles)

Cricut Explore Air 2: $199.99 at Joann and Walmart

Silhouette Cameo 4: $279 at Michael’s

Home and kitchen geeks

If you’re in the market for an Instant Pot , the best price I’ve found on the 6-quart is $49 at Target and Walmart. If you’re looking for 8-quart, it’s $64.99 at Amazon.

, the best price I’ve found on the 6-quart is $49 at Target and Walmart. If you’re looking for 8-quart, it’s $64.99 at Amazon. KitchenAid mixers — it’s a great time of year to get one! I prefer the bowl lift over the tilt head so it fits under cabinets. You’ll find the Classic Stand Mixer for $199.99 at Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Best Buy. The 5-quart Artisan Stand Mixer is $279.99 at Belk, JC Penney, Macy’s, Kohl’s. If you’ve thought of making your own sausage or ground beef (I highly recommend it!), the meat grinder attachment is $25.17 on Amazon.

mixers — it’s a great time of year to get one! I prefer the bowl lift over the tilt head so it fits under cabinets. You’ll find the Classic Stand Mixer for $199.99 at Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Best Buy. The 5-quart Artisan Stand Mixer is $279.99 at Belk, JC Penney, Macy’s, Kohl’s. Sur la Table: Assorted deals

Bed Bath & Beyond: 20% off your entire online purchase and 25% off in store

Williams-Sonoma: Assorted deals

Amazon devices

As usual, this is one of the best times of the year to buy Amazon devices. Whatever you want, whether it’s an Echo device, a Kindle, or a TV, it’s probably on the best sale of the year right now.

PlayStation 4

The offer you’ll see most is a 1 TB PS4 Slim with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us Remastered for $200. You can get it at Walmart, Best Buy, or GameStop.

DualShock 4 controllers are $39-40 at all the usual suspects: Walmart (gold or red), Kohl’s, Best Buy, GameStop, BJ’s, and Target.

As for games, here are the best deals, including many under $25 at Best Buy:

Minecraft: $20 at Walmart

God of War Playstation Hits, $9.99 at Amazon, Best Buy or GameStop

Horizon Zero Dawn (Playstation Hits), $9.99 at Best Buy or GameStop

Little Big Planet 3 (Playstation Hits) $9.99 at Best Buy or GameStop

Side note – Pre-owned PlayStation 3 games are BOGO at GameStop

The Nintendo Switch Situation

You may have heard that the Black Friday deals on the Switch aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. Here’s the deal. The Switch is $300. You could have gone to any store all year long and bought it for that price. The bundle you’re seeing in Black Friday ads is for $300 as well, but with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe included. The trick is that these are the older model Switch with about half the battery life of a newer one. If you want the longer battery life, make sure you’re buying a Switch with the model number HAC-001(-01). (The product serial number begins with “XKW). If that’s not important to you, and you really want Mario Kart, then go ahead and pick up a Black Friday bundle. But if you’re good with that, you can pick it up at Target,

Bad news for anyone hoping for deals on Pokemon Sword and Shield – they’re still $60 everywhere. But here are some of the rest of the best deals on games, including many under $25 at Best Buy:

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, $25 at Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart

Just Dance 2020, $25 at Target, GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy

Mario+Rabbids Kingdom Battles, $15 at Target and Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $30 at Target, Walmart ($40 several other places)

Xbox

Xbox One X 1TB bundles with: Gears of War, $349 at Walmart, Target NBA 2K20, $349 at Target, Kohl’s, GameStop Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, $349 at Target and Best Buy

Xbox One S 1TB with: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, $199.99 at Target NBA 2k20, $199.99 at Target



TVs

I don’t know how many years I’ve been shocked at how cheap TVs have gotten, but it continues to be true. And you don’t have to stand in line at 4 am for them either. I’ve actually been seeing a ton of deals on TVs all year long, so if you don’t see a score you like on Black Friday, don’t stress about it. If you do want to try for a BF-level score, try for one of these (in decreasing size order):

Samsung 70 4K UHD, $549.99 at Best Buy

Insignia 58″ 2160p LED 4k UHD with Fire TV and free Echo Dot, $199.99 at Best Buy

Westinghouse 50 4K UHD, $149.99 at Target

Google Pixel

Pixel 3a XL with 64 GB, unlocked, $379 at Amazon

Pixel 4 with 64 GB, unlocked, $599 at Amazon

Pixel 3 XL with 64 GB, unlcoked, $549 at Amazon

$300 Target gift card with purchase of Pixel 4 or 4XL with qualified activation on either Verizon or AT&T networks

$550 Target gift card with purchase of Pixel 3 or 3XL with qualified activation on either Verizon or AT&T networks

Best Buy has several offers depending on model and activation, but they also have offers on unlocked phones.

iPhones

$200 Target gift card with purchase of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone Xs, or iPhone Xs Max after a qualified activation on either AT&T or Verizon

Digital cameras

GoPro Hero7 Black, camera only, $299.99 at Target and Best Buy Hero7 White, $139 at Walmart Hero8 black waterproof bundle, $349.99 at Best Buy Hero8 bundle with accessories, $349.99 at Target



If you’re interested in a DSLR, I recommend buying a camera body and then lens separately, but there are also plenty of good bundle deals to be had.

