Twelve Nights of Snowmen

Snowmen have filled our days since we emerged from our post Thanksgiving Turkey coma. Along with a regular reenacting of Frosty the Snowmen courtesy of my eight year old, we spend time every day tracking storms, planning for snow days that haven’t happened yet, and reading through our collection of snowmen books. While I will always have a soft spot for Raymond Briggs, my daughter is currently enjoying a daily rendition of the books of Mark and Caralyn Buehner.

Mark and Caralyn Buehner are a husband-and-wife team who have created many picture books together from their home in Utah. Their earlier Snowmen books Snowmen at Night and Snowmen at Christmas are both New York Times bestsellers.

This year sees the addition of the Snowmen’s Twelve Nights of Christmas to the beloved series of snowmen books. In this picture book, we receive a hilariously illustrated rendition of the classic Christmas carol The Twelve Days of Christmas. This time we have gnomes and squirrels instead of ladies dancing and lords-a-leaping and it is worthy of many a giggle from your attentive audience. As always we enjoy looking for the hidden pictures throughout the book and seeing what this world of snow people are getting up to.

We try to add a few new titles to our Christmas reading list every year, and this year is quite well rounded out by the imaginations of the Buehners. Make sure you check out all the books in the series:

While our snowfall this year hasn’t helped us create our own community of snow people, my kids continue to read about the adventures of snowman in their many Christmas books, and dream of snowy days and magic hats.

GeekMom received a copy of this book for review purposes.

