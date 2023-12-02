Nursing in Style With the Suckle Breastfeeding Top

When I was pregnant with my daughter, there were so many changes to prepare for. My husband and I spent hours “baby-proofing,” rearranging our spaces to accommodate her clothes and toys, and working to make a smooth transition to our new lifestyle. However, one thing I failed to consider was how to dress for breastfeeding and pumping, especially on the go. Never having breastfed before, it didn’t cross my mind that my typical clothing choices weren’t up to the task. I didn’t realize how difficult it would be to lift a stiffly fitting t-shirt, or that exposing my midriff to nurse in the winter would be so uncomfortable. There are a whole host of considerations to be made when selecting a top as a nursing mother. Now, having breastfed my daughter for over a year, I can safely say that I know what I want in a nursing top, and the Suckle checks all of my boxes.

Function

The first priority for me as a parent when looking at pretty much any product is that it is functional. If it doesn’t make my busy life immediately easier, then it probably is not welcome in my home. In a breastfeeding top, functionality means being able to latch my baby quickly and frequently, without having to fumble around or hold fabric in just the right position to get access. Hungry babies can become pretty impatient! Not only that, but we also use nursing as a comfort strategy when my daughter is tired, upset, or not feeling well. Even at more than a year old, breastfeeding still makes up a significant part of our day (and night).

The Suckle Breastfeeding Top uses sturdy but discreet zippers along either side to lift the top layer of the shirt, allowing swift and smooth access to the breast for nursing or pumping. I love that the zipper pulls are big enough to find without fumbling around, but not so big that they take away from the simplicity of the shirt’s aesthetic. When the zippers are open, there is an inner layer of fabric that still covers your midriff, which is another crucial element for me since the winters are harsh where we live. The outer layer of fabric can then be used as a built-in privacy cover, or as a barrier to help a curious older baby like mine to remain focused on eating.

Comfort

Another requirement when selecting a piece for my wardrobe is comfort, and that is the first thing I noticed about the Suckle Breastfeeding Top when I tried it on. Its fabric is incredibly soft, smooth, and breathable. I told my husband that it was so lightweight, I felt like I was wearing a cloud! He laughed at me, but the joke’s on him–he doesn’t get to wear a cloud. The Suckle Breastfeeding Top gets its cloud-like softness from TENCEL™ modal fibers, which are made from all-natural beech wood in an environmentally friendly process.

The Suckle is available in short or long sleeves to fit your preference in any season. I tried the long-sleeved edition. (Have I mentioned that it’s cold around here?) Although the body of the shirt is loose-fitting and flowy to increase ease of access for nursing, the long sleeves are close-fitting, cozy, and perfect as a base layer under a warm sweater.

Style

Sometimes the key to confidence is looking good to help you feel good. I have found that since I became a mom, it can be even more difficult to put myself first in this way. There is just so much to be done that I don’t have much time or patience to spend on my appearance. Unlike some other nursing shirts I have tried, the layers of the Suckle don’t get tangled up together if it turns inside out in the wash, making it easy to care for and to throw on when I’m in a rush to get out the door. I love that the Suckle can be dressed down with a favorite pair of jeans or dressed up with some jewelry. I have worn mine while home with my daughter, out on errands around town, and even to Thanksgiving dinner with my extended family. It could also be an excellent choice for a working mom who needs to dress business-casual while also pumping during her work day. It is available in four classic colors that would pair well with most any outfit: charcoal gray, heather gray, navy blue, and black.

To find out more about the Suckle Breastfeeding Top and the story behind its creation, visit their website.

I received a Suckle Breastfeeding Top for review purposes.

