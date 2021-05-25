‘Supernatural: The Complete Series’ Is a Must-Have

Supernatural ran for an epic 15 seasons. We laughed. We cried. We screamed! And now, all 15 seasons are available to own on Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD. Today I’m going to check out the Blu-ray set (retail $359.99) that Warner Brothers was nice enough to send me. I’m not going to go over the series as a whole but instead focus on the boxed set and why I think you should run out and grab one.

What Do You Get?

Included in the boxed set:

All 15 seasons (approx. 58 discs)

Supernatural: The End of the Road

Supernatural: Family Don’t End in Blood

Gag Reel

Deleted Scenes

Supernatural: 2019 Comic-Con Panel

Winning Baby: A Supernatural Giveaway

Winchester Mythology: Midwestern Heroes

Supernatural: The Long Road Home – Special Retrospective Episode

A 68-page collectible book with new images set designs, and letters to the Supernatural family from Eric Kripke and Robert Singer

Marked boxes will also include a digital code for the entire series.

What Is Supernatural?

If you haven’t seen the show but are intrigued, let me give you a summary of what it’s about:

Debuting in 2005, the show was created by Eric Kripke (Revolution, Timeless). Dean (Jensen Ackles, Smallville) and his brother Sam (Jared Padalecki, Gilmore Girls) take on everything from demons to vampires, ghosts, angels, and pagan gods. They have some help in the form of a fallen angel played by Misha Collins (Girl Interrupted). The problem is that with every threat they face and successfully vanquish they learn that it opens another door for evil to find its way into our world. Poor guys just can’t win.

One of the actors on the show Disney channel fans will recognize Zach and Cody’s mom, Kim Rhodes, who plays a kickass sheriff. Kim appears in a total of 16 episodes throughout the series. Other guest stars of the series include James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter (Buffy the Vampire Slayer alums), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), and Rick Springfield (musician).

Because the fandom is so huge, over the years the show has spawned comics, magazines, anime series, novels, and games. I highly recommend you check out the crossover between the Scooby-Doo crew and Supernatural which is appropriately called Scoobynatural. Even better is that it’s actually one of the episodes in the series (208th to be exact) and airs as the 16th episode of the 13th season.

Special Features Review

I don’t want to spoil all the special features for you so I’ll talk about a few of my favorites.

The special features brought a lot to the table in terms of understanding the series, the team behind the scenes, and the fandom of the SPN family.

Warning: If you have not seen season 15, do not watch Supernatural: The End of the Road because it shows how the series ends in all its glorious detail. I was a little disappointed in this but quickly got over it when I realized this particular special feature talks solely about the last season and especially the final episode. You are probably safe with Supernatural: The Long Road Home because it goes over the road to the series finale and I think is actually meant to be watched before the finale anyway.

I felt a connection with the cast during the feature Supernatural: Family Don’t End In Blood because it reminded me of my own family dynamics. There are some people whom I’m blood-related to that I don’t claim as family, and friends that I do. It showed the camaraderie of the show’s crew. It’s one of those special features that add to enjoying the show, but you won’t be lost if you haven’t seen the show.

No boxed set would be complete without a gag reel and this one is no exception. For a show that has such a serious undertone, it was nice to see the crew having a few laughs with each other during filming.

I haven’t seen enough of the show to appreciate the deleted scenes, but it was a great addition for those that are.

The special features that felt more like fillers than really special to the set were the 2019 Comic-Con panel and Winning Baby: A Supernatural Giveaway. The other special features make up for these though. On the upside, it’s nice to see a quality recording of a Comic-Con panel for those that were unable to attend it in person.

Conclusion: Supernatural: The Complete Series is a must-have

You can’t beat the price for 15 seasons of awesomeness. The 15th season alone will cost you $49.99 for the Blu-ray and, for just under $400, you get all 15 seasons and the special features and in some marked boxes, the digital code (worth $200 by itself). If Blu-ray is not your thing, you can purchase the set on DVD for $329.99 or the digital-only for $200 (according to VUDU’s website).

Supernatural: The Complete Series is available to own on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray starting May 25th. The boxed set retails for $359.99.

