Bias on a Budget for the Holidays: A Little K-Pop Mascot Tree

One of the niftiest things about K-Pop groups is so many of them have little mascots.

Some might think it’s a bit saccharine or cutesy, but I think it is an excellent marketing tool when you can buy plushies, pins, posters, notepads, and more with little critters representing your favorite artists.

For example, BTS has BT21, NewJeans has Powerpuff Girl alter egos (as well as their bunny), Stray Kids has the Skzoo, and ATEEZ has their TEEZ-Mon. And that’s just the ones I can think up off the top of my head. Even Blackpink has some animal mascots, but I can’t remember their names. (I know Lisa’s is a bear, though.)

Anyway, these are all adorable and just waiting to be made into little craft projects, including Christmas tree ornaments. For this tree DIY, we’re going to make mini K-Pop mascot trees for your favorite group.

First, you need a little cone tree. You can make one (like we did with the Krampus tree) or buy a small styrofoam or cardboard tree form. They are everywhere right now in craft sections.

Next, wrap the tree with either chenille stems (pipe cleaners) or yarn in the color (or colors) you often most associate with the group.

I’ve chosen colors for two little trees: black for ATEEZ (for my A-TREEZ, as I’ll call it) and purple for BTS (I Purple You). I’m pretty sure those making a Blackpink tree know what two colors they are using.

Now, add some mascot ornaments with pom poms or just plain felt. You do not have to be a great artist and completely replicate these little ‘toons. I suggest using just a pair of small beads or little jewels or eyes, or you can paint them on. You don’t need to try and add every detail of a face or even worry about a body for these. The simpler you stay, the more fun you will have. Plus, if the group is small enough (five or fewer members), you can make ornaments or two of each character.

These will get the idea across without having to create an entire detailed ‘toon. Glue these ornaments randomly around the trees, and if you want to add simple pony bead ornaments to fill out the tree, that gives it a more complete look.

That is really all there is for the tree, but it does need a nice topper. That’s not too hard, as almost every popular band or group, K-Pop or otherwise, has a logo. Find a small piece of clear plastic (like one from a food container) and draw or trace the logo in bright gel markers. Glue a toothpick on the logo and place it down in the middle of the treetop.

These are great little decorations for home or office, but also good little gift items and party favors. Holiday-themed items that are reasonably priced are hard to come by for a lot of K-Pop lovers, including myself, so being able to make a little personalized tree craft is the way to go.

Just a reminder when you can’t find something to buy for someone, make them something! That shows making them happy is worth your time.

