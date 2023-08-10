Donkey Hodie Season 2: GeekMom Exclusive

Back in 2021, when we all found ourselves in need of a little extra hope and joy, a second spin off show joined Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood from the world of the incomparable Fred Rogers. Premiering in May of 2021, Donkey Hodie is set in the land of “Someplace Else,” just north of “Make-Believe.” The show follows Donkey Hodie, the granddaughter of Grampy Hodie (the original Donkey Hodie), along with her group of friends as they go through their day solving different problems along the way.

Season Two is launching on August 14 with four new episodes, and Geek Mom has an exclusive clip introduing Turtle-Lou to the beloved cast of characters.

Turtle-Lou is modeled after the beloved Mr. McFeely, and you might recongnise the song that he sings.

The episode feauturing this clip will air on August 16. Season Two will also feature the debut of the iconic Trolley from the original show.

Season 1 was chock full of Easter Eggs for parents to enjoy alongside their children, and Season 2 promises to be just as fun for those of us from the eighties!

Here are some fun tidbits from the upcoming shows:

Donkey has a toy Trolley and Museum-Go-Round in her bedroom. She also has a traffic light and plaid couch in her living room, just like Mister Rogers.

Donkey Hodie’s pet goldfish is named Rogers

Trolley will debut in Someplace Else with “dings” made from the sound of the original celeste used in Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

Someplace Else has an incline (funicular or hill elevator) in the hills, a reference to Fred Rogers’ hometown of Pittsburgh.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood will also launch a new season on August 14, and they’ve shared with us a list of Daniel’s Easter Eggs, how many have you already noticed?

Have you spotted all of the original characters from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood who appear in Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood? Including Dad Tiger (the original Daniel Striped Tiger), X the Owl, Henrietta Pussycat, Lady Elaine Fairchilde, King Friday XIII, Queen Sara Saturday, Prince Tuesday (now a teenager), Mr. McFeely, Grandpere, and, of course, Trolley.

Many of the iconic locations from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood are also part of the Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood world: the Treehouse, the Museum-Go-Round, the Royal Castle, and the Clock Tower with no hands.

The colored cobblestones, hallmarks of the original show, wind through the bustling main street in Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood as they did in Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

Speaking directly into the camera was a hallmark of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, like Mister Rogers, Daniel Tiger speaks to the audience, incorporating the same interactive philosophy.

Each Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood episode opens with a new, upbeat version of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” and, like Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, closes with an updated rendition of the classic song, “It’s Such a Good Feeling.”

Some favorite and iconic songs from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood have been reimagined for Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, including “What Do You Do with the Mad That You Feel,” “It’s You Like,” “There Are Many Ways to Say I Love,” and more.

Daniel Tiger and Dad Tiger both wear sweaters, just like Mister Rogers!

Mister Rogers always put on his sweater and sneakers and Daniel Tiger does too!

How many familiar catchphrases can you spot from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood? “Ugga mugga,” and “Hi, neighbor!” are the ones that pop out to us.

In the entryway of Daniel’s house, viewers will see the signature stoplight, miniatures of Museum-Go-Round, Treehouse, Royal Castle, and Trolley. And, of course, there is a selection of colorful sweaters hanging in the closet.

Daniel also has a fish tank, just like Mister Rogers!

Whether you have been a fan of the world of Fred Rogers for thirty years or thirty minutes, his gentle and kind style of programming has a universal appeal that is valued by all generations—at least all the ones living in our house.

Donkey Hodie, from Fred Rogers Productions and Spiffy Pictures

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekMom and GeekDad on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More

Print

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

