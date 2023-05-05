Welcome to this year’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide, where we celebrate all things mothers. This year, our writers have put together a list of their suggestions for the mother or mother figure in your life, ranging from new hobbies to clothes and gaming. We’ve got a little bit of everything for all the geeky moms out there.

Mother’s Day is May 14, so let’s get shopping!

Color Lustre Metallic Brush Markers

Suggested By: Mariana Ruiz

Mfg: Ooly

Price: $16.99

Purchase: Color Lustre Metallic Brush Markers

Description: If you want a lovely sheen and many different colors, Ooly has the best brush tip shimmering markers. They might be in the kid’s section, but they are worth your while. Mommy likes to paint, too!

Out of Print T-Shirts

Suggested By: Sarah Pinault

Mfg: Out of Print

Price: $32.00

Purchase: Out of Print T-Shirts

Description: I purchased a couple of these for myself during the early days of the pandemic, when the mere receiving of a package bought such simple joy to a housebound day. I continue to buy them for many reasons and love to give and receive them as gifts. I love the images used, whether from a classic book or movie, or an urge to vote or read banned books. The fabric is high quality, soft and flexible, but stands up to many, many washes without losing shape or comfort. My preference is the relaxed fit because I love the scoop of the neckline, but they now offer so many products that I am spoiled for choice.

Skillshare Year Subscription

Suggested By: Mariana Ruiz

Mfg: Skillshare

Price: 29.88

Purchase: Skillshare Year Subscription

Description: The yearly subscription guarantees year-round access to different types and styles of classes: from art-making, cooking, leadership, writing, marketing, photography, digital art, and much more. All teachers are engaging and love sharing what they know, all the lessons are asynchronous, and you can catch them any time.

Dream Controller

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: Dream Controller – Custom Gaming Controllers

Price: Varies

Purchase: Dream Controller

Description: For gaming moms, get them a custom gaming controller for PC, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch. This is not a wrap that you hand over to Mom and let them put on themselves. These are real controllers customized without any work on the receiver’s part. You can get the Joy-Cons by themselves or a full Switch customized. They have fandoms from DragonBall Z to Pokemon and everything in between.

The Woobles Crochet Kits – “Pac-Man” Edition

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: The Woobles (Full Review)

Price: $25 and up

Purchase: The Woobles

Description: The Woobles is one of those “TikTok made me buy it” stories. Essentially, they are all-in-one crochet kits that come with everything you need to make your own little friend. You get the crochet needle, yarn, stuffing, video step-by-step instructions, and a pre-started piece to get you going right out of the bag. The video instruction is the only thing that I’ve ever watched that actually got me crocheting successfully.

Jazz Band Live – DNA Vibe

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: DNA Vibe

Price: $279

Purchase: Jazz Band Live – DNA Vibe

Description: DNA Vibe makes consumer-friendly red light therapy devices to help aid in inflammation and pain relief without the use of medications or invasive procedures. This model has four modes including red light therapy, near-infrared light therapy, magnetic signals, and micro-vibrations. There is a cordless battery you can buy to make it wireless for the mom-on-the-go.

A Book That Loves You Your Way

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: Workman Publishing

Price: $29

Purchase: A Book That Loves You Your Way

Description: I love Flow Magazine and the books they put out, and A Book That Loves You Your Way – An Adventure In Self-Compassion is no exception. You get fun articles on self-care and loving yourself along with little paper projects throughout the book. I love the note cards with inspirational quotes and the sketch journal that I have come across so far. There are also places to fill in your own stories and answer questions that help you reflect back and learn more about yourself.

reMarkable 2 Tablet

Suggested By: Jenny Bristol

Mfg: reMarkable

Price: $279, prices vary for accessories

Purchase: reMarkable 2 Tablet

Description: The reMarkable 2 Tablet isn’t a pad of paper. It isn’t an iPad. It isn’t an eReader. It’s basically digital paper, but, oh, is it powerful! Write on the reMarkable with the Marker and it writes like a dream. It feels like you’re writing on paper. But better. Plus, you can draw, use templates, and convert all of your handwriting into type. You can read and mark up PDFs, read eBooks, and share your screen, making it an incredible tool for work. Keep it all synced across devices, and there is unlimited cloud storage. This is the kind of device that you’ll keep finding new uses for. It’s a powerful tool and has Marker and Folio accessories to make it complete, including the upcoming Type Folio with a built-in keyboard. Watch for my full review in the near future!

Pipsticks Sticker Subscription

Suggested By: Sarah Pinault

Mfg: PipSticks

Price: $11.95 or $17.95 a month

Purchase: Pipsticks Sticker Subscription

Description: Every so often I treat myself to a three-month sticker subscription (or two) from Pipsticks, and I am never disappointed. It scratches an itch for paper products that have been with me for almost 40 years and allows me to pass on that love to my children. If you don’t mind sharing, you can do what we do. When that glorious golden envelope arrives every month, you can sit around the table indulging in the glory that has fallen upon your household, and cut up the sheets of stickers so that everyone gets a little of everything. Or you can do what I did with the booster box my husband got me for Christmas, just keep the whole dang thing yourself. All products are superbly designed and of the highest quality, and a lifetime subscription will be the first thing I do with my lottery winnings.

Enso Rings: Silicone Comfort, Multiple Styles, Including Fandoms!

Suggested By: Jenny Bristol

Mfg: Enso

Price: Prices vary, starting around $15

Purchase: Enso Rings: Silicone Comfort, Multiple Styles, Including Fandoms!

Description: Whether you work with your hands or you’re an active sports-y sort of person or you just prefer squishier jewelry, silicone rings are a great option. Enso is one brand of silicone ring that provides many different options for size, width, style, color, texture, and design. They have some branded merchandise (such as Star Wars, Disney, Lord of the Rings, and more), as well as themed sets (such as Pride, Floral, Birthstone, Elements, and many others). The feel, texture, and edge smoothness of the rings vary, but my favorite is their Infinity line, featuring a smooth, rounded edge and a neverending infinity-like etching that goes all around the ring.

