Kickstarter Alert: ‘The Pauper’s Prince’ Volumes 1-3

If you’re looking for intriguing but also wholesome content with queer and autistic characters, please check out Bex Burgess’s new Kickstarter for their webcomic passion project, The Pauper’s Prince.

If you’ve been following along on their Instagram, you’re already in love with the characters: Alfred, an autistic prince who is so interested in gardens and buttons; John, an intelligent commoner who has managed to find a way to work at the palace; John’s sister, Harriet, who is full of passion and drive; Lord Midlen, who I can’t quite make out; and a variety of others.

If you haven’t been following along, get ready for a tale about class differences, royal and social expectations, standing up for equity, strong personal interests and hobbies, friendship, social intimacy, queer and autistic content, and more.

Volumes 1-3 of The Pauper’s Prince are very affordable (though they are shipping from the UK, and shipping is extra), and even have an inexpensive PDF download tier if you don’t need physical copies.

I don’t know how many volumes there will be in the end, but my hope is that funding these volumes will give Bex the freedom to create the next set!

Bex is more than halfway to their very reasonable goal with 33 days to go.

If you like Bex’s content, I encourage you to read their published books. I can personally recommend Speak Up! and How to be Ace: A Memoir of Growing Up Asexual. They are both very good.

Note: I am just a personal fan of Bex’s work and have backed the Kickstarter myself. I am not receiving anything in exchange for this post.

