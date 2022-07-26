Mosquito Net Jacket: Functional Doesn’t Have to Be Fashionable

A mosquito net jacket is not what you would think as “fashionable,” but if you live in a place like Florida, you will find it a necessity. So when I heard one of our GeekDads was offered a mosquito net jacket from Mozzie Style, I jumped at them to let me try it instead.

Mosquitos give me so much anxiety because they can carry diseases and I swell up badly after I get bit. It caused me a lot of stress as a child because I always worried if I would get bit and end up all swollen and itchy. Even as an adult, I yell at my family during the summer months to shut the door fast to prevent me from getting eaten alive. So anything I can wear or do to prevent me from getting bit is worth my time to check out.

What is cool about the jacket?

To start, Mozzie Style has made their jacket from fine mesh to keep the smallest of pests out. Considering the material and purpose, it is light and far more comfortable than I thought it would be. Mosquito netting is not something I would have penned as being comfortable.

The Unisex fit is spot on to what I would expect.

I like that the wrists have softly ribbed knit to keep them closed around you, so those pesky blood suckers don’t slip in. If you would like a little extra protection, you can put on the hoodie and pull it tight with the drawstrings.

The jacket is made with 99% recycled polyester, with the remaining being a 2% cotton/polyester mix. You can machine wash it and tumble dry on low. A warm iron is okay if needed (but honestly, I don’t see why you would want to go through that trouble).

Pockets

It has pockets! That is the entire point of this section. It has pockets! And they are deep enough to keep your hands safe and your phone secure.

Complaints about the design

My only complaint is that, while it zips closed, it does not have any elastic or protection at the base of the jacket to keep mosquitoes from coming in from below. However, I don’t think that is a killer because any protection is better than none.

Mosquito Net Jacket is a winner

The jacket will cost about $36.99 (currently on sale for $29.99) from Mozzie Style’s website. Sizes range from XS to 2XL; you can pick between black and white netting. Mozzie also has pants, blankets, and hats available to go along with the jacket for complete protection.

If you live in an area that battles a pest problem, check out Mozzie Style’s Mosquito Net Jacket.

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review sample.

