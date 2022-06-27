All My Favorite Things: Misty Mountain Gaming

This year at MegaCon Orlando, I was introduced to the idea of metal dice (yes, I know…I’m behind in the times). The first metal D20 I picked up was at the Misty Mountain Gaming booth and I fell in love with it from a sensory aspect. After talking to one of the attendees, I learned that metal dice are not the only thing I’ve been sleeping on.

What Do I Need Dice For?

Let’s get something out of the way…I do not play any games that would require dice. I do, however, find them very useful for my mental health.

Here are a few ways I use dice daily:

Decision making – If I roll a high number (anything over 10) I do one thing, if I roll a low number (anything 10 or below) then I do something else. For example, if I roll a low number, I will clean for 15 minutes. If I roll a high number, I will work on a writing assignment for 15 or 20 minutes. The trick here is that I always have to follow through with what the dice say.

Soothing – Dice are small and easy to hold without anyone noticing. You can shake them in your hand or feel the texture or weight of them in your hand (metal dice are great for this).

Collecting – They are small, easy to store, and come in a wide variety of colors, textures, styles, etc. As a recovering retail therapy addict, I don’t feel bad spending a few dollars on a new set of dice because they come in a wide range of prices and styles.

When rolling an actual D20 is not feasible (for instance, being out in public), I have an app on my phone that rolls a D20 for me.

Dice Material Types

Misty Mountain Gaming has a wide selection of dice including materials I didn’t know dice were made in. I thought all dice were plastic or resin. Nope. Misty Mountain Gaming has dice made of:

Metal

Stone

Glass

Bone

I will be covering the first three on the list today. Let’s get started.

Metal Dice

For the metal dice, I picked out the Cleric’s Domain Black and Blue metal dice set ($39.99). I love the feel and texture of this set. Bonus points are that it’s also the cheapest on the list. The numbers are a bit hard to read if you are playing a game with them, but that would be the only complaint.

Of the dice, these are the heaviest and felt the most soothing to me when I held them. They come in a cool metal tin with a clear window.

Glass Dice

For the glass dice, I went with the Siren’s Song Aqua Blue dice set ($84.99). These also have a little weight to them, but they are probably the lightest in this list. I absolutely love the color and the artistry of these. I’m a sucker for turtles and that is one of the reasons I picked them out. The smooth texture of these with a little bit of roughness from the gold design makes them A-OK in my book. Of the three designs I picked out, these were the easiest to read.

Stone Dice

The final set I checked out was the Gold Sandstone dice set ($84.99). These are the middle-ground dice in terms of weight. They have some weight, but I feel like the metal dice are a little heavier. Of the three sets, these are the hardest to read because of the gold glitter look. They are the smoothest though which makes them a winner in the sensory arena.

Who Wins The Great Dice Debate?

Of the three materials I checked out, here is how they compare together.

Heaviest – Metal

Lightest – Tie between stone and glass

Smoothest – Stone

Best combination of texture and weight – Glass

Quietest roll (done on a dice mat) – Stone (I went above and beyond here and measured this with a sound meter, you’re welcome)

Final Thoughts

Dice are not just for your weekly Dungeons & Dragons meeting. They can be tools for your mental health. I appreciate the quality and price of the dice at Misty Mountain gaming and look forward to adding more of their quality dice to my wish list. They offer a 30 day money-back guarantee, lifetime warranty, and free shipping on all their dice (some restrictions apply).

To learn more about Misty Mountain gaming, check out their website. Most dice sets range from $34.99 to $84.99.

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review sample.

