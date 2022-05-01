Easy Family Craft: ‘Moon Knight’-Inspired Suncatcher

Marvel’s Moon Knight has been around since the 1970s, but he is finally getting some screen time via the Disney+ streaming service. More people are discovering this multi-dimensional and multi-faceted hero.

One of the design elements that makes the show intriguing for both adults and some younger viewers is the use of beautiful sets and visuals from the streets of London to the sands of Egypt. This really comes out in the look of the god Khonshu and his connection and control of the sky.

In that spirit, here’s an easy family and kids craft for the weekend, a Moon Knight-inspired suncatcher.

Gather these materials:

One sheet of brown or black construction paper OR a night sky image or star chart printed out on plain cardstock

A small amount of white polymer clay or play dough

A piece of clear or translucent plastic (like from a food container or coffee can lid)

Gold or silver thread, ribbon, yarn, craft wire, or cord.

These will create a hanging three-piece sun catcher consisting of a star, moon, and “Khonshu” head.

For the Star

Use a toothpick or large needle and poke holes in the paper to resemble stars. If using a paper with some sort of star map design (I took mine from a teaser poster for the series), simply poke holes where there are already stars.

Now, cut a simple five-point star from this paper. I used some different videos to learn the simplest way:

Here’s how each step of the fold featured in the above video looks side by side (Hint: you can cut the edges of the star to make it as small as you need, and it will still be a perfect five-point pattern.)

For the Moon

Draw a simple crescent moon design into the plastic. If using an already round lid, this should be especially simple. If not, use a bowl to draw a circle on the plastic before cutting.

Tie a small bit of the gold or silver cord or ribbon (or some of both colors) around one tip of the moon, and secure with a small drop from a glue gun—not too much. Next, wrap the cord around the moon in an irregular criss-cross pattern making sure not the cover the entire surface. Work all the way from one tip of the moon to the other, then back. Tie it off and secure it with a little more glue or tape.

Younger crafters may find working with chenille stems (pipe cleaners) easier.

For Khonshu

This will be a very simplified way to make a piece resembling a stylized bird skull. Roll a piece of the clay in a small conic (cone) shape. Round off the wide end a little. Use the end of your little finger or the eraser end of a pencil to make the eyes on the side. Use a pen tip or toothpick to draw a mouth along the beak and make “nostril holes.”

Gently poke a toothpick through the wide end of the skull, just over the eye holes (as shown).

If using polymer, bake as instructed, and it is done. If using playdough, let it dry, then coat it with decoupage or a 1:1 school glue/water mix.

To Assemble

These three pieces can be linked together using whatever you have: fishing wire, thread, or yarn. The whole purpose of this craft is for young crafters to use what is available.

Poke a hole (with a toothpick or hole puncher) on the top tip and bottom of the star. Add a little tape to the star ends, so they don’t tear, if desired. Do the same on the inside and outside of the middle arc or the moon shape.

Use a piece of thread to create a hanging at the top of the star, then link the moon to the star. Point the ends of the moon down.

Bring a string or wire through the hole in the Khonshu skull and tie the ends together. Bring both ends of the wire through the bottom hole in the moon to link the moon to the skull.

That’s all there is for the completed suncatcher.

Hang it from a window, a wall, or from a ceiling, and consider yourself most worthy indeed.

