Affirmicious Zodiac Affirmations: Personalized Affirmations That Work

I’m not a huge fan of affirmations because they tend to be very generic and apply to anyone. It’s hard to find personalized affirmations without paying an arm and a leg for someone to zone in on you and what you need. What got my attention with Affirmicious Zodiac Affirmations is that they are tailored to the personality traits of the individual’s zodiac sign.

What is an affirmation though? Affirmations are positive statements that can help you to challenge and overcome self-sabotaging and negative thoughts. When you repeat them often, and believe in them, you can start to make positive changes.

Positive affirmations are a staple in therapy for moving towards a positive state of mind and manifesting what you want in your life. Some might see them as wishful thinking, but they have been proven to help people who need to move their thinking towards more positive ways. Positive affirmations can help reduce stress, stop a bad habit, increase self-esteem and confidence, control your emotions, or finish projects. All you have to do is recite the affirmation to yourself (some say that doing it out loud is best) and make sure you repeat it throughout the day or during a set time in your daily routine.

Candice and the team at Affirmicious did their research and worked with various astrologers and affirmation writers to create affirmations based on the specific zodiac’s personality traits. These are not horoscopes per se but personalized affirmations that relate to the personality traits of your zodiac sign. For instance, Aries has a tendency to always be in a hurry, so some of their affirmations are about slowing down and not rushing. Leo’s can have very high confidence levels, but that can lead to arrogance, so some of their affirmations help bring them back down to earth.

If one of your New Year’s resolutions this year is to improve your mental health, check out Affirmicious Zodiac Affirmations. Each deck contains 100 cards with unique affirmations tailored to your zodiac. Each deck will set you back about $45 (free shipping is currently being offered on all orders over $40). If a physical deck is not your thing, check out their digital offerings!

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review sample.

