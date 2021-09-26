Shell Jump Starter — Peace of Mind for Vehicle Owners

The Shell Jump Starter (retail $130) is a must-have for anyone with a vehicle, but especially for rideshare drivers who never know where they might end up.

Features:

3 USB ports

Battery Booster (disables safety features)

Jumper Cables

10W Wireless Charging

Works on 7-Liter Gasoline and 3-Liter Diesel Engines

10 Safety Protections

16000mAh Battery

LED Flashlight

SOS Light

It’s also available in 12,000mAh and 24,000 mAh models.

The Shell Jump Starter is one heck of a powerhouse product for your vehicle. Charge it up and store it in your car for times when your battery needs some extra juice to get you where you need to go.

Depending on how it’s charged, it could take anywhere between 5 to 9 hours to get a full charge, so this is something you want to plug in the night before and let it sit overnight before any kind of big trip. If this is something you’re going to keep in your car full-time, I would recommend you bring it in once a week to check the charge and top it off if needed because it needs at least three bars out of four to jump-start a vehicle.

What I like most about this jump starter compared to others I’ve seen is how simple it is. There is only one way to plug the cables into the charger, so there is no chance of screwing that up. It has 10 built-in safety features that prevent everything including reverse polarity, short-circuit, over-current, over-charging, overloading, clamp protection, and low/high voltage.

The wireless charging and USB ports to plug in your phone and go are also great for when you need to jump-start your phone on the go (though this is more of a bonus feature for me because the device is too heavy to carry places in my normal day bag).

If you operate a rideshare vehicle or are just looking for a peace-of-mind product to help in a pinch, the Shell Jump Starter is a must-have. You can purchase it on Amazon for $130 (at the time of this post).

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review sample.

