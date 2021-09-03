How to Attend Dragon Con Virtually This Weekend

Even if you’re thousands of miles from Atlanta or (understandably) absolutely not comfortable with a hotel (or five) full of other people yet, you can attend Dragon Con this weekend from wherever you are through another year of Dragon Con Goes Virtual for only $10.

Android, Through DragonConTV you can purchase a streaming membership that gives you access to all of the 2021 virtual content, which is not only live streaming content from the in-person con but also a fan track channel that is virtual-only content. Wondering what kinds of content? Grab the Dragon Con app ( iPhone browser ) and search the event schedule for “virtual.”

There will also be a Virtual Marketplace again this year with participating Dragon Con vendors and artists. It will be open from 6 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, September 2 until Friday, September 10.

Looking for more con fun from a distance? Check out the Dragon Con social media pages for other treats:

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekMom and GeekDad on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More

Print

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

Email



