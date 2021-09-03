How to Attend Dragon Con Virtually This Weekend

Even if you’re thousands of miles from Atlanta or (understandably) absolutely not comfortable with a hotel (or five) full of other people yet, you can attend Dragon Con this weekend from wherever you are through another year of Dragon Con Goes Virtual for only $10.
Through DragonConTV you can purchase a streaming membership that gives you access to all of the 2021 virtual content, which is not only live streaming content from the in-person con but also a fan track channel that is virtual-only content. Wondering what kinds of content? Grab the Dragon Con app (iPhone, Android, browser) and search the event schedule for “virtual.”
There will also be a Virtual Marketplace again this year with participating Dragon Con vendors and artists. It will be open from 6 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, September 2 until Friday, September 10.
Looking for more con fun from a distance? Check out the Dragon Con social media pages for other treats: