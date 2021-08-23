GeekMom’s Own Fran Wilde Publishes First Collection of Poetry and Illustration

Fran Wilde started writing for us here at GeekMom back in 2013. Since then, she’s explored so many avenues of art, literature, illustrated journals, exciting educational opportunities, and more. Now, she’s an award-winning author who just continues to dazzle us with her wide array of talents.

Her newest book, coming out tomorrow, is her first collection of poetry and illustration, called Clock Star Rose Spine. She’s going on virtual tour!

I’ll be reviewing it in the near future, but, in the meantime, the press release says it best.

Clock Star Rose Spine brings together both previously and never-before-published poems in a collection illuminated with whimsical fountain pen illustrations. Wilde explores family histories, feminism, visual art, disability, mythology, and of course the sea with tangible yearning and keen insight.

Poems in this collection include those previously published in Uncanny Magazine, Fireside, Who Will Speak for America (Temple University Press), and Resist: Tales from a Future Worth Fighting For (Broad Reach Publishing). Other works include those completed during the author’s time as the Artist in Residence at Kickstarter.

Fran Wilde is the double-Nebula award winning author of seven novels for children and adults, as well as numerous short stories, reviews, and essays that cross literary and genre boundaries. Trained as an artist, jeweler, programmer, and poet, Fran received her MFA in poetry from Warren Wilson College and an MA in interaction design from University of Baltimore. She is the genre fiction concentration director at Western Colorado University. This is her first collection of poetry and illustration.

The virtual tour for Clock Star Rose Spine begins with a launch party hosted by Main Point Books in Wayne, Pennsylvania on August 24. Check out the full virtual tour at lanternfishpress.com/clock-star-rose-spine.

I can’t wait to see Clock Star Rose Spine in person, and to see all of Fran’s neat illustrations. Don’t forget to check her out on Instagram and on her website.

