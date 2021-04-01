‘A Perfect Facebook Life: Micro-Memoirs, Poems, and Very Very Short Plays’ by A.J. O’Connell

GeekMom A.J. and I have been friends for a few years now and when she asked if someone would like to review her latest book A Perfect Facebook Life I jumped into her messages and said I would do it. She’s one of the friends I love reading on Facebook because she’s equally part funny and real.

A.J. describes herself as a work-from-home freelance journalist and marketing copywriter along with being a wife and mother to a small child. She lives in the country that she describes as “like Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice.” Overall, it paints an interesting picture and sets up the book quite well.

A Perfect Facebook Life is a collection of poems, micro-memoirs, poems, and very very short plays that started their lives out as statuses on A.J.’s Facebook timeline. Probably the most relatable section of the book for me is #WorldOkayestMom. While my son is not as young as TW (A.J.’s son) the content still brought me back to his younger days and even his teenage years that he’s going through now.

Readers should expect to laugh and maybe even cry a little as they realize how relatable some of the statuses are. I live for the short poems and very very short plays. There are too many statuses to list all my favorites, but one that made me realize a lot of Batman movies and comics would be 90% shorter would be the one on a strong case for GoFundMe. I might have thought too hard into that one and for a little too long.

It’s not a very long book, coming in at around 144 pages, and that makes it the perfect rainy day with a cup of tea read for those needing a good laugh.

If you’re looking for a short book with a lot of heart and laughs mixed together, pick up GeekMom A.J.’s book, A Perfect Facebook Life: Micro-Memoirs, Poems, and Very Very Short Plays. You won’t be disappointed.

A Perfect Facebook Life: Micro-Memoirs, Poems, and Very Very Short Plays is available starting April 6th on Amazon in paperback for $14.95.

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review copy.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekMom and GeekDad on Patreon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More

Print

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

Email



