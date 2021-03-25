Attend Ritual Motion’s 2021 Esports College Fair Virtually

Collegiate sports has a new kid in town, and they’re bringing in the opportunities our generation dreamed about. Ever since I was a little girl, I dreamt of how cool it would be to play video games through college like they get to do for other sports. Well, this weekend, March 27-28, Ritual Motion is hosting a two day collegiate esports event to help students learn about opportunities in the gaming industry with their 2021 Esports College Fair. Schools across the country will be showcasing their esports opportunities virtually to students and parents for free! In partnership with the Varsity Esports Foundation and presented by Facebook Gaming and the Rhode Island Army National Guard, 2021 Esports College Fair is a two day extravaganza to learn how esports can impact your family.

Even though esports centers around gaming, you don’t have to be a player to get involved, or find a career, in the esports industry. Just like in physical sports, there are a plethora of jobs in the esports industry outside of being a player. There are coaches, mentors, writers, organizers, creatives, marketers, the list really goes on and on. There are also scholarships openings. Unlike physical sports, the playing fields are virtual and ever changing, which means they also have room for developers, artists, play testers, programmers, and so on. It takes a lot of people to keep a game like Call of Duty or Overwatch running, and give it esports potential. There’s a lot to learn and soak in, but it also means almost anyone can find a space in esports doing something they love. You’ll learn all this, and much more, with the speakers planned for this event.

Saturday is full of industry panels with experts from across the industry. The team at Ritual Motion will be chatting on everything from building your portfolio / profile as an esports industry potential to planning your career path. Panelists include Vinayak Rao of Facebook Gaming, Danielle Rourke of Dell Technologies, and Justin Jacobson of Ford Models Esports Gaming & Talent Manager. On Sunday, the exhibitors get to shine with schools like University of Connecticut and The College of Saint Rose in attendance. Exhibitors will have a chance to connect with students and potential athletes. Both days will run from 12:00pm to 4:00pm EST.

Even if one of these colleges isn’t on your students priority list, collegiate esports is just getting started. According to the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), over 170 colleges and universities have collegiate esports programs and that number continues to grow. It doesn’t end at the bachelor level either. I recently spoke with a collegiate level Fortnite player on her way to her PhD in forensic anthropology. Many students are turning to esports to pay for college, opening up opportunities I wish I had in 2003. After listening to Crystal speak at the Ladies Power Hour, I cannot wait to see what this event will bring to the table.

If you, or anyone in your household, is interested in a career in gaming or esports, register for the free virtual event here: https://ritualmotion.com/college-fair-attendee-registration/

