Funimation: One-Stop Shop For All Your Anime Needs

Funimation isn’t just an anime streaming service. They’re also your one-stop-shop for all your favorite anime products from popular shows and movies. Here are a few of my favorites you can find on their website right now and are perfect for the anime fan on your list.

Price: $54.99 for a 2 pack

Protect your garden with the two main characters of My Hero Academia. These are fun additions to any garden or even as just statues in your room or office.

Price: $49.99

This collection features six Funko POP! Characters from the popular anime series right now.

Price: $79.99

Turn your tree into a My Hero Academia dream tree with these adorable ornaments. They come in a pack of eight and are the right size for any tree.

XL Gogeta-Broly FigPinS (2PK) \ Image: Funimation

Price: $49.99

Gogeta and Broly are ready to fight it out in these massive pins that include their own stands.

Price: $19.99

Check out Katsuki Bakugo and Izuki Midoriya Colosseum figures and consider adding them to your holiday wish list. Both are wonderfully detailed and the colors really pop on them.

