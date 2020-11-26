Funimation: One-Stop Shop For All Your Anime Needs

Dakster Sullivan

Funimation isn’t just an anime streaming service. They’re also your one-stop-shop for all your favorite anime products from popular shows and movies. Here are a few of my favorites you can find on their website right now and are perfect for the anime fan on your list.

'My Hero Academia' Garden Gnome \ Image: Funimation
My Hero Academia Garden Gnomes

Price: $54.99 for a 2 pack
Protect your garden with the two main characters of My Hero Academia. These are fun additions to any garden or even as just statues in your room or office.

Funko POP! Collection \ Image: Funimation
Funimation’s 25th Anniversary Chrome Funko POP! Collection

Price: $49.99
This collection features six Funko POP! Characters from the popular anime series right now. 

'My Hero Academia' Ornament Pack \ Image: Funimation
My Hero Academia Ornament Pack (8 pk)

Price: $79.99
Turn your tree into a My Hero Academia dream tree with these adorable ornaments. They come in a pack of eight and are the right size for any tree.

XL Gogeta-Broly FigPinS (2PK) \ Image: Funimation

Dragon Ball Super: Broly – XL Gogeta/Broly FiGPiNs (2 pk).

Price: $49.99
Gogeta and Broly are ready to fight it out in these massive pins that include their own stands.

'My Hero Academia' Figure \ Image: Funimation
My Hero Academia Figures

Price: $19.99
Check out Katsuki Bakugo and Izuki Midoriya Colosseum figures and consider adding them to your holiday wish list. Both are wonderfully detailed and the colors really pop on them.

