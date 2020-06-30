Noom: Fad Diet or Worth Your Time?

I discovered Noom via Instagram. They advertise mostly on social media as far as I can tell and if I were to guess, their aim is the millennial generation. I’ve done Weight Watchers, straight-up calorie counting, intermittent fasting, and gyms, and the only success I had was Weight Watchers where I lost 40lbs in around eight months or so. I gained 20lbs back after quitting the program and when I went back to try it again, I just couldn’t lose the weight. That’s when I decided Noom was worth a shot.

What is it?

Noom is a new “diet” that helps you lose weight and keep it off by using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.

I started with the two-week trial they offered during the quarantine crisis. I liked how they emphasized learning more about food and my habits over just counting points and eating whatever I wanted.

They start you off slow with just a few informational articles. They recommend you use the app for at least five minutes a day to make the most impact. You are given a set number of calories to eat a day, step goal, and a goal specialist to help you along the way. After the first two weeks, you are put with an additional coach that helps you in a group setting.

Why am I doing this?

My end goal is to fit back into one of my favorite cosplays, Jedi Knight Aayla Secura. It’s been over two years since I last suited up in all my blue paint glory and I’ve missed it a lot. I’m also doing this to feel better in my body and more confident when I look in the mirror.

Progress So Far

I’ve been doing it for a month and I’ve lost around five pounds just by staying in my calorie intake goal (1,300 per day for me). That alone I’m sure is making me drop some weight but the psychological aspect of the program is also helping me along. Learning about caloric density and the different types of eating patterns has made me more aware of what I’m doing. Knowing that my coach would follow up with me if I didn’t log my food also kept me tracking my eating, and there were times I didn’t pick up the candy bar because I knew I would have to track it.

Let the journey begin

For starters, I’m happy with what I’m experiencing so far and I hope you will join me on this journey as I document via once-a-month posts on how Noom helps (or doesn’t, we will see) me lose some much-needed weight so I can once again troop with the Rebel Legion as Aayla Secura and feel confident in my body while doing so.

May the Force be with me!

Disclaimer: I’ve been given a four-month subscription to try out this service.

