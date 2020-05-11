Once Upon A BookCase – May Unboxing

From the creators of Once Upon A Book Club comes Once Upon A BookCase, a monthly subscription box that gives you a new phone case themed after the book of the month and includes a few extra goodies to go along with the theme. I was given the opportunity to check out May’s box and I loved the creativity behind the case and the gifts.

You can order a one time box or subscribe to their monthly offerings for $29.99 plus shipping. When you set up the order they will ask you what phone you have so they can match you with the correct case for your phone. After that, it’s just a matter of paying and waiting for your box to arrive.

This month’s theme is Heidi by Johanna Spyri. It’s a children’s classic and I loved the movie as a kid. This case brought me back and made me want to dive into the book to compare it to my memories of watching the movie.

Along with the case I received four gifts including:

Switzerland themed apron

Grandpa’s pipe tea strainer

Goats milk soap

Quote card printed on nice glossy paper

The case itself comes with a screen protector and has slits on the inside for holding cards. The part that holds the phone is flexible as you can see in the video but it’s still strong enough to hold the phone. I was able to get my phone in with ease but getting it out took a little effort, which is good.

I love the muted pastel colors of the case and the fact that it has a magnetic closure. It’s also slim and not bulky so that’s a bonus.

Overall, I’ve very happy with this month’s box and I’m excited at how it brings back some childhood memories. I can’t wait to pick up the book and read it.

For more information or to order your own Once Upon A BookCase box, check out their website. You can also order past boxes if you want something you know you are sure to like.

Disclaimer: GeekMom was given a review sample.

