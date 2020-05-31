GeekMom Fran Wilde Wins Andre Norton Nebula Award!

Our beloved GeekMom Pet, award-winning author Fran Wilde, has just won the Andre Norton Nebula Award for Middle Grade and Young Adult Fiction for her book Riverland. We could not be prouder of her, and her books and stories are beloved among everyone I know who has read them.

Congratulations, Fran!

Our very own GeekMom Amy reviewed Riverland and had the pleasure of a Skype interview with her in 2019. Check out the review and interview!

(Also, check out her Bone Universe books—Updraft, Cloudbound, and Horizon—along with all of her other amazing writing.)

